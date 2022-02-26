Time for those tracking bracelets

The country is yet again experiencing an increased wave of violent crime against innocent citizens at home.
Many of the perpetrators being repeat offenders and the usual blame game by the politicians of access to bail are the current debate, whilst nothing is being done in the short term.
We cannot expect any different outcome on the political front, as no politician will change their stance since it will be perceived as weakness.
I would like to suggest the implementation of GPS bracelet tracking for these repeat offenders on bail.
Repeat offenders who are fully aware that they can be tracked will be less likely to commit crimes; and even if they do, can at least be tracked to their hideouts, leading to their associated member criminals.
It will be a somewhat costly exercise to implement, along with the human resource of monitoring these bracelets out in the field, but as the old saying goes—you cannot keep doing the same things and expect different results.
J Deering
Maraval