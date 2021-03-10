I wish to endorse the call by Aiyegoro Ome in his letter, “Big issues, big threats” (Express, March 4) for more “public knowledge about how we may prevent or mitigate” the spread of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
While the Ministry of Health and the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs) should engage in a more vigorous health education programme regarding NCDs, the time has come for community groups and faith-based organisations to be much more directly involved in health promotion.
Trinidad and Tobago needs to adopt a consistent, aggressive and strategic approach in the fight against NCDs.
One suggestion is to use established days of health emphasis to educate the public about NCDs.
While there is reasonable promotion annually for World Diabetes Day (November 14) largely through the efforts of the local Diabetes Association, the general public in Trinidad and Tobago hears almost nothing about other established health emphasis events.
During this year, there are many opportunities for the Ministry of Health, the RHAs, community groups, and faith-based bodies to be involved in health education programmes by supporting recognised health initiatives: World Hypertension Day (May 17), Caribbean Wellness Day (September 11), Global Week for Action on NCDs (September 6 to 12), World Alzheimer’s Day (September 21), World Heart Day (September 29), and World Diabetes Day (November 14).
These are health promotion opportunities that should be seized in the quest for a healthier Trinidad and Tobago.