The members of the Association of Evangelical Churches are grieving over the continued senseless loss of human life in our nation—the loss of female lives, the loss of innocent male lives. We stand together in support of the hurting families and friends who have been left behind to mourn and grieve.
The most recent victims of these untimely killings were Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley. Our dear sisters’ broken, bloody bodies cry out from their graves. Will we ignore their cries? Will we ignore the river of tears that flows from hearts plagued with sadness?
As a pastor, it reminds me of the pain and deep sense of loss after one of my sisters was kidnapped and murdered by being set ablaze in her vehicle over five years ago. The villains have not been brought to justice.
We believe that the time has come for change.
We believe that the time has come to take a stand for morality in our land and to break this cycle of hurt and pain.
We believe that the time has come for sufficient resources to be allocated to our mental health system to help treat children and adults who display anti-social behaviours such as low empathy, callousness, aggression and violence.
We believe that the time has come for effective parenting programmes to teach mothers and fathers to raise caring, honest and productive citizens.
We believe that the time has come to introduce measures designed to protect all vulnerable citizens—children and adults—from abuse, whether sexual, physical, emotional or psychological.
We believe that the time has come to make certain offences, such as rape, non-bailable.
We believe that the time has come for the reform of our prisons, to ensure that inmates do not leave as hardened criminals due to inhumane conditions and ineffective penal practices.
We believe that the time has come for timely justice. We appeal to the Chief Justice to rise up and raise a standard for justice, to interrupt the meanderings of jurisprudence and to create shorter courses of access to justice.
We are called by the Lord to be the “salt’’ and “light’’ in our community. To this end, our churches, The Association of Evangelical Bible Churches, stand ready to assist.
Rev Bickram Singh
via e-mail