time is right: call a truce, please

The two major political parties keep fighting over the fickle love of the population. Shame on us for allowing these two to “get through” with their paucity of ideas and saga boy swagger every time.
We are easily bought with false promises and bribes for affection made with so much bravado.
Those of us with any pride are disgusted. We demand that they stop and join forces to protect our country from Covid-19. Take away the ego trips.
Yes, yours is bigger and longer, but leave that for after. Priority is saving our countrymen so that there’s something left to fight over.
We ask that you go in with open minds and hearts toward country, and devise genuine solutions so that the state of emergency is minimised, and we regain control of/banish the threat of Covid-19 and its variants as much as we can.
Andrea R Ali
via e-mail