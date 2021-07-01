Time not on our side

If the scenes of despair circulating around the nation and the desperate pleas by people are not enough to get the Government to understand the generational crisis we are facing, what will?
Images of citizens by the hundreds lining up in the heat and the elements for food baskets must, if nothing else, bring the gravity of the situation home.
We must no longer sit idly by and merely hope the right action will be taken. We must become engaged, and accept nothing less than immediate and appropriate action by our elected officials.
This action, again, includes vastly increased and urgently expedited financial aid to citizens, critical support for businesses to ensure economic and employment continuity, and finally a vigorous and urgent roadmap to restarting our society beyond a seemingly token and symbolic opening of the border.
The devastation being felt by many is now absolutely immeasurable. Basic food security has now become a matter of critical national emergency.
If the lawmakers in this country summoned the urgency to enact emergency powers and suspend the Constitution in order to deal with the medical crisis, their not summoning the same resolve for the economic and social crisis can arguably be deemed a dereliction.
We have multiple resources at our disposal, including the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund, and it is well beyond time that the Government act with the absolute critical urgency required, and render the State assistance needed to ensure, among other things, the basic sustenance of the wider society. What is being done is simply not enough.
This is not business as usual and time is not on our side.
Peter George Jr
via e-mail