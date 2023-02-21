Time to acknowledge that Covid ‘error’

I was both amused and irritated to see social media posts by a particular newspaper columnist showing her at various Carnival events hugging up people.
In 2021, this same individual was arguing that “those who don’t want to vaccinate could exercise their free will and stay home”. In 2023, she must know that the Covid jabs don’t prevent transmission, so what has changed?
Similarly, many other commentators and editorials have celebrated the Carnival and the inevitable crowds. Yet all of them spent the past two years urging people to mask up, social distance, and get vaccinated.
If any of them now believe they were wrong, or even that the Omicron variant is too mild to warrant such measures, none has said so.
I, for one, will not forget all those individuals and institutions who supported these measures that cancelled our basic human rights and impacted with especial harshness on the poor and vulnerable.
Unless they apologise and acknowledge their error, or explain clearly what has now changed, I will assume they will again help oppress citizens whenever the next exaggerated threat is concocted by people looking for profits and power.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport