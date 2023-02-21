Time to acknowledge that Covid ‘error’

I was both amused and irritated to see social media posts by a particular newspaper columnist showing her at various Carnival events hugging up people.

In 2021, this same individual was arguing that “those who don’t want to vaccinate could exercise their free will and stay home”. In 2023, she must know that the Covid jabs don’t prevent transmission, so what has changed?

Similarly, many other commentators and editorials have celebrated the Carnival and the inevitable crowds. Yet all of them spent the past two years urging people to mask up, social distance, and get vaccinated.

If any of them now believe they were wrong, or even that the Omicron variant is too mild to warrant such measures, none has said so.

I, for one, will not forget all those individuals and institutions who supported these measures that cancelled our basic human rights and impacted with especial harshness on the poor and vulnerable.

Unless they apologise and acknowledge their error, or explain clearly what has now changed, I will assume they will again help oppress citizens whenever the next exaggerated threat is concocted by people looking for profits and power.

Kevin Baldeosingh

Freeport

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Take a bow, T&T

Take a bow, T&T

On a day when the world slid one step closer towards the threat of nuclear war, Trinidad and Tobago offered up another version of life and living as it bathed in the blissfulness that is our Carnival. In doing so, it also gave us ­another version of our own reality in which creativity, togetherness and joy overwhelm anger, division and criminality.

Give tourism the right focus, budget

Once again Trinidad and Tobago has demonstrated its ability to host a large-scale festival event.

Carnival 2023 demonstrated the crea­tivity of our people, the ability of the private sector to rise to the occasion and, to a large measure, things were organised with a level of professionalism of which we can all be proud.

How about pan finals in November or December?

After the late start to the Panorama competition on Saturday—blamed on the fact that there was the Kiddies Carnival parade in the Savannah earlier that day, and the site had to be cleaned and a security sweep under taken (this year not being the first time!)—Pan Trinbago president Mrs Beverley Ramsey-Moore apologetically vowed it would never happen again, and she promised that the Panorama Finals would, from next year, be the sole event at the venue on Carnival Saturday.

Panorama 2023 a masterpiece

At the beginning of 2023’s Panorama season, many did not expect much from bands that have largely been dormant since 2020.

Others were hoping for a resurgence in this art form, which forms a critical part of our nation’s identity.

Time to acknowledge that Covid ‘error’

I was both amused and irritated to see social media posts by a particular newspaper columnist showing her at various Carnival events hugging up people.

In 2021, this same individual was arguing that “those who don’t want to vaccinate could exercise their free will and stay home”. In 2023, she must know that the Covid jabs don’t prevent transmission, so what has changed?

Prepare for earthquakes

Prepare for earthquakes

Jamaica dodged a bullet two years ago. In February 2020, an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the modified Richter scale occurred in the sea 125 kilometres, or approxi­mately 78 miles, northeast of the coastal town of Lucea, Hanover.

Shocks were felt in the Cayman Islands, parts of Cuba and elsewhere in the northern Caribbean. There were tsunami alerts.