After the tragic death of teenager Ashanti Riley, the CCN TV6 news poll on Friday night asked if women’s safety would improve if they move around in larger numbers? I think the question should have been, why are we tolerating a breach in the law by allowing “PH” taxis to continue to ply their trade.

It is my understanding that these so-called taxis are illegal, yet the authorities and the general public continue to turn a blind eye to this activity.

It seems as if sufficient people break the law (thumb their nose to the law), that the law bends to them and not the other way around. If something is illegal whether one or 1,000 persons break the law, it should be dealt with.

It is my understanding that two of the major reasons for people to attempt to circumvent the law are: the person who own the “PH” taxis cannot obtain a letter of good character, because of some breach of the law that makes them ineligible for the document or that they are not willing to do the necessary paperwork to obtain an H licence for their vehicle.

These two reasons alone point to the mental attitude of the person towards the law, leading any thinking person to conclude that they do not possess a good character and hence are not suitable for the responsibility of transporting any citizen.

Expanding on this, one can question the overall mental state of the individual as questionable and, unfortunately, it does not surprise that such person can seek to assault or murder another person with little or no remorse, as their sense of morality is questionable.

I finally would like to appeal to the authorities to enforce the law. I am sure that the law-abiding H taxis would appreciate this action and step up to fill the routes so vacated.

Brandon John

Trincity

Time to act on ‘PH’ taxis

Trump’s dead-end exercise in futility

THE November 3, 2020 presidential election in the United States has given the notion/concept of “free and fair elections” a black eye in regard to the overt, utter refusal of current President Donald John Trump to concede real, colossal defeat.

Indeed, now is the opportune time for Trump to realise that the majority of the American people have spoken very loud and very clear — Mr President, “You’re fired.”

A people’s loss

ONE OF the unique aspects of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2015 is the extent to which it represents the popular will. This Act was not initiated by governments but forced upon them by escalating public outrage over a series of corruption scandals stretching back to the late 1970s.

Dear Prime Minister

The following is a letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley:

Thank you for the kind reception you afforded me this week and your acceptance of my book entitled God, The Press, and Uriah Butler. It is a book that captures the personality of Tubal Uriah Butler and the underhand methods that the newspapers of the 1937 era displayed to undermine him, in particular, and show him to be a violent enemy of the society of Trinidad and Tobago, in general. I wrote the book, Prime Minister, to ascertain what were the economic, educational, and psychological resources, possessed by Butler, that served to facilitate his staging a national strike and his call for the sovereignty of Trinidad and Tobago, while yet surrounded by all the demons of British colonialism.

Covid tests before schools reopen

Please permit me to use your newspaper to publish an open request to Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Health, and Dr Roshan Parasram, Chief Medical Officer, to use some forward-planning in preparation for the anticipated reopening of schools in early 2021.

We failed Ashanti

THE discovery of the body of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley has jolted the country because it is yet another tragic confirmation of the national failure to confront and defeat the culture of violence against women and girls.

The murder of this young girl who had left home on a Sunday afternoon to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday comes amid a wave of violence against females, including domestic violence, murder, rape and sexual abuse.