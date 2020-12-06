Time to act on ‘PH’ taxis

After the tragic death of teenager Ashanti Riley, the CCN TV6 news poll on Friday night asked if women’s safety would improve if they move around in larger numbers? I think the question should have been, why are we tolerating a breach in the law by allowing “PH” taxis to continue to ply their trade.
It is my understanding that these so-called taxis are illegal, yet the authorities and the general public continue to turn a blind eye to this activity.
It seems as if sufficient people break the law (thumb their nose to the law), that the law bends to them and not the other way around. If something is illegal whether one or 1,000 persons break the law, it should be dealt with.
It is my understanding that two of the major reasons for people to attempt to circumvent the law are: the person who own the “PH” taxis cannot obtain a letter of good character, because of some breach of the law that makes them ineligible for the document or that they are not willing to do the necessary paperwork to obtain an H licence for their vehicle.
These two reasons alone point to the mental attitude of the person towards the law, leading any thinking person to conclude that they do not possess a good character and hence are not suitable for the responsibility of transporting any citizen.
Expanding on this, one can question the overall mental state of the individual as questionable and, unfortunately, it does not surprise that such person can seek to assault or murder another person with little or no remorse, as their sense of morality is questionable.
I finally would like to appeal to the authorities to enforce the law. I am sure that the law-abiding H taxis would appreciate this action and step up to fill the routes so vacated.
Brandon John
Trincity