Time to align with national interests

The October 19 headline, “Kamla vows to fight retirement at age 65”, while not surprising, is indeed extremely troubling.
There is validity in the arguments advanced in support of the Opposition Leader’s position. In particular, elements related to legitimate worker expectations cannot be denied, but these will hold true whenever a change is contemplated.
Of greater importance, in my respectful view, is the national interest. Is the current structure sustainable? If I am guided by actuarial studies, it has been suggested that given the burden placed on both the current working population and the ensuing generations, the current fund is not sustainable.
This is a matter of national interest and begs the question: what viable alternative strategy is being proposed, and how would it work for the greater good?
Much of the disaffection and disenchantment so widely demonstrated today stems from the dysfunctionality constantly promoted by elements within the society. Generally, their main intent is based on self-interest.
Additionally, there has been a progressive increase in irresponsibility that may well be a consequence of that focus.
Our collective task is therefore not more guns, pepper spray, burglar-proofing, gated communities and/or electronic security devices. It simply requires promotion of the national good, while cultivating the youthful minds to acceptance of a greater sense of responsibility.
Respectfully, may I suggest political agencies review their current policies and encourage their adherents to adopt approaches that are aligned with national interests?
Samuel B Howard