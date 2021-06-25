THE National Gas Company’s reported loss of $2.1 billion, along with its declining fortunes in recent years, may be an indication that its business model is outdated.

NGC describes itself as a gas aggregator, which simply means it is a buyer and seller of gas.

As a price taker from the upstream players, NGC faces the risk of global energy market boom and bust cycle.

In my view, NGC should not take ownership of the gas but instead simply charge both buyer and seller a fee for transporting the gas from producer to consumer.

Although total revenues may be lower, this approach can provide a more stable revenue stream, insulated from the vagaries of global energy prices.

I am aware this now means T&TEC must buy gas directly from the producers, and the fact that our electricity subsidy is in reality financed by NGC means the issue of electricity rates, an inevitable and long delayed conversation, becomes a priority.

The declining gas supply also indicates a need to shift focus to renewable energy.

It has been 45 years since the incorporation of NGC. The environment has changed significantly since then. Isn’t it time NGC did the same?

Eugene Sylvester

Carapichaima

