After more than one week of customers being locked out of their Republic Bank online accounts, and having racked up huge telephone bills in trying to contact the bank without success, I ask: has anybody at that bank been fired for creating the monumental disaster that it has inflicted on many of its online customers?
From practically the first minute on Monday, July 5, when the bank put its change into effect, its telephone lines have been jammed 24 hours a day.
Has Republic Bank fired any of those responsible for banking mess that is now sending customers back to the branches to transact the business they did online before; the same customers the bank had been trying to keep away from the branches by encouraging them to do “online banking”?
What about the money customers will now have to pay to TSTT for telephone bills they have racked up while holding for hours to get through to the bank while listening to a recording telling them “someone will be with you shortly”?
I really hope to hear “shortly” that quite a few managers have been given their marching papers from that bank. This is past the stage of being ridiculous.
Clyde Alphonso
via e-mail