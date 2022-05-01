Time to deal with the fungus!

So the high-powered team of investigators have submitted their report on the causes of the islandwide blackout on February 16. A palmiste tree! It matters not that Comrade Ancel Roget had told us this weeks ago. I sincerely hope that the cost of this report will not shock us taxpayers.
I am however particularly interested in the specifics of this deadly fungus which fell this palmiste tree and triggered events that covered Trinidad with a pall of darkness and uncertainty. After all, only a terrorist event in the 21st century should shut down communications and transport us back to the age of candles and flambeaux. Given the recent hike in the price of kerosene, any repeat would be doubly disastrous.
I want to confirm whether this same fungus also attacks the balisier flower (Heliconia bihai). This beautiful flower has been a worthy symbol of the strength, resilience and prosperity of our country. We know, however, that in times past it had been infected by some previously unexplained malaise which coincided with an eclipse in our nation’s fortunes. The darkness inflicted by a diseased balisier is seemingly threatening to engulf us once more. An increasing number of our citizens are suffering from depression. There is very little happening in Trinidad and Tobago today that instils hope that better days are coming. Where are the jobs? When will the Government stop picking our pockets? With or without a mask.
Our calypsonians have been our best botanists. Chalkie (Hollis Liverpool) sang “Chauffeur Wanted”, in 1980 Lord Relator (Willard Harris) gave us the timeless classic ‘Take a Rest’ and of course not to forget Winston “Gypsy” Peters’ “Sinking Ship” in 1986. With the use of the findings of the Cabinet-Appointed Expert Committee and deductive reasoning, I am now convinced that fungal affected balisier plants were responsible for these periods of national darkness. The ‘Kamlamania’ of 2010 was no doubt an attempt to see the light, even if only from the rising sun.
February 16 was clearly an aberration since the High Wind Alert these days is perpetually red and not yellow. To borrow from the high-powered report, today fallen balisier plants have de-energised our entire social, political and economic grid. Our wallets and purses are sagging under the weight of high prices with little hope of upswing. We are fast becoming re-colonised into a nation characterised by the new poor, beggars and vehicle window wiper-men. We must seek out and destroy the fungal balisier. The faults in transmission cannot continue. In these matters there is ample time for human intervention. It is time to restore power in Trinidad and Tobago and only we the people can flick the switch.
Andrew Cross
Tacarigua