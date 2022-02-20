Time to decriminalise prostitution

The authorities that are responsible for preventing and mitigating the spread of prostitution are barking up the wrong tree, they are blaming the women coming in from Venezuela and other countries but not the traffickers.
Not much has been said about the establishment operators who are keeping these people under wraps and subjecting them into forced prostitution.
The impending question is how many hostel or brothel operators have been convicted and jailed for enabling prostitution?
How many human traffickers have been sent to jail for illegally facilitating the transport and entry of women to the island?
The traffickers are the culprits for the overwhelming expansion and progression of prostitution, and the women from neighbouring countries fall prey to their promises since some of them live in abject poverty.
They will practically do any job to survive but I don’t think they migrated here to engage in prostitution. Prostitution became a survival method by force because they found themselves between a rock and a hard place.
There is no available evidence to say whether the police are aiding the operators of these brothels, or whether police officers are moonlighting and working in cahoots with the hostel operators or whether criminal organisations are also involved.
Blaming the women for the expansion and progression of prostitution is futile; in fact, we should consider legalising the profession and collecting taxes from the sex workers. In addition, there could be safe sex with healthy monthly check-ups to ensure the control and prevention of STDs (sexually transmitted diseases).
In the US the state of Nevada fosters and promotes prostitution legally and in the Netherlands prostitution is a legal profession but here it is considered taboo although it existed around the Savannah benches before the Venezuelans came here.
Prostitution is a very lucrative business which is run by pimps, profiteers and/or beneficiaries, these are the real culprits not the women who come here looking for a better life, and in addition, we don’t know if any politicians are involved in covert prostitution.
It is time to decriminalise prostitution as we did with marijuana.
Jay Rakhar
NY, USA