Time to demonstrate true leadership

The ancient proverb says: “Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad.” The twin pressures of having lost 11 or so elections and the imminence of internal elections have exacerbated already frayed nerves of supporters of the main opposition party. On one hand the current opposition and political leader believes that she has been doing a great job whilst some members as well as a small minority of “pretenders to the throne” are traipsing the country uttering unsavoury comments that true leaders will not dare voice.
Coming to terms with defeat is very hard. Worse yet, displaying defiance by saying that she was appointed political leader with support from party members is the typical stance of the supposed ostrich that buries its head in the sand when faced with attack. It is the same as refusing to confront or acknowledge that a problem exists. One key quality of a good leader is the ability to actively listen whilst clearly articulating a vision and determining what is required to realise that vision. In the absence of a vision, personality and likeability are insignificant.
Attempting to showcase her political skills to the nation has unequivocally capitulated good sense and put the financial sector, as well as the country at great risk beyond a shadow of doubt, through ill-advised and inane utterances. The financial sector has just one product—confidence. Once this is compromised, failure is unquestionably precipitated resulting in a “run on the banks” and collapsing of other financial entities such as credit unions, insurance companies and supposedly pyramid schemes,
It was quite puerile to misrepresent what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report stated regarding the management of risk by the banks. In the quest to score cheap political points, the Opposition Leader has put the financial sector at risk, especially during this pandemic with which economies are acutely grappling for survival, particularly small island economies like Trinidad and Tobago’s. Rather than display better integrity in public affairs, narcissistic self-interests, it seems, are upstaging good sense and putting the financial sector and by extension T&t in a precarious position. Is this the road to good leadership or even retaining it?
Compounding this faux pas are the curious revelations regarding the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union’s (OWTU) proposal for purchase of the refinery in Pointe-a-Pierre. Whilst the “jury is still out” on the benefits to Trinidad and Tobago despite what the Government has said, astute leadership suggests dialogue with the Government to resolve or dissipate concerns rather than putting the project in a seemingly precarious position.
Is self-interest more important than that of the country? And where are the voices of the other aspirants for leadership?
Existing or new leadership clearly will continue to keep the opposition in opposition and the morass in which it finds itself. The fiasco concerning statements of congratulations to the president-elect of the United States of America acutely displays shoddy leadership and the absence of an administrative arm of the opposition party.
It is now timely for true leadership to be demonstrated. Courageous and inspirational leadership are very necessary now that ten years of being in opposition are forecasted. The party’s membership must accept that supporting parochial views is too limited and must be expanded to be attractive to others and demand that the party be truly national. Despite some foolish utterances by aspirants for leadership that it does not matter if the party base is in Trinidad, it is still national but how can it be national when it exists only in Trinidad, one of the twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago? Regardless of the voting preferences of Tobagonians, it must be brave and confident enough to believe that it can be a real alternative.
Good sense and not “internecine warfare” among different groups within the Opposition, as has seemingly begun, must prevail to uplift Trinidad and Tobago. Or, has the unadulterated “greed” for power subsumed the interests of Trinidad and Tobago and now exhibiting madness?
Effective leadership requires learning from past mistakes and showcasing statesmanship in governance for optimum effect. Presenting a smoke and mirrors leadership front, designed to confuse people into believing that it is real leadership is insulting the intelligence of Trinbagonians!
Present and potential leaders of the main opposition party, based on their public statements, as well as lack of, are undeniably unsuitable to transform the party into a progressive parliamentary opposition. When parochial interests have been obliterated, the Opposition party will be a force to be reckoned with, otherwise, in whatever form or name, it will have a permanent position on the Opposition benches in Parliament.
This is the opportune time to emerge from darkness.
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima