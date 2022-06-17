Time to do away with masks

It’s about time. Whenever I have any mask on, it fogs up my glasses.
No one can hear you with this thing on because it smothers your voice.
Yes, you can breathe but at the same time you can’t breathe.
I am fully vaccinated and I smell more like disinfectant than my cologne.
Nowadays if the mask is below my top lip, rarely do I get cussed or encounter a stern expression.
These masks are polluting my car and bruising my ears.
If we can jam half-naked without hesitation, taking off the mask should be the least of our worries.
Take note, Prime Minister Rowley; this would be an excellent distraction.
Kendell Karan