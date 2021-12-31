As we come to the close of another year, one has the tendency to reflect on the mistakes made, with the intention of correcting them via our new year’s resolutions.
While too many to identify, we as an enlightened citizenry should seek to make a determined effort to ensure what we knew to be wrong is righted with decisive actions that yield the results we so yearn to have.
The Congress of the People would hope all citizens, regardless of affiliation, seek the betterment of our country’s well-being, both at a macro and micro level.
We here at the Congress of the People (COP) hope and pray there will be an improvement in the governance of our country. We hope for a caring government and an ever-alert opposition.
We also make our own resolutions of being more responsive to the many ills that are foisted upon our people, sometimes on a daily basis.
The chairman and political leader of the Congress of the People, along with our membership, extend new year’s greetings and well wishes to one and all, trusting that we become what we hope to achieve.
Be prepared for decisive action in 2022 and beyond.
Kirt Sinnette
political leader, COP