Time to focus on our health, climate

In celebrating the 51st Earth Day, yesterday, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) reflected on environmental management in T&T. Earth is our home but for decades our voiceless and vulnerable have been at the mercy of destructive (often) State sponsored projects.

Unlike our regional counterparts, we have progressively modernised environmental legislation, funded an Environmental Management Authority (EMA) tasked with the protection of our environment, and initiated the Green Fund, allowing Civil Society Organisations to obtain funding for sustainable development projects. Yet, why has environmental management especially in the extractive sector failed so miserably?

According to a 2019 World Bank Study, “T&T contributes the largest industrial pollutant loads to the marine environment in the eastern Caribbean, due to the increased industrial development, notably oil facilities.” Where are the water pollution rules designed to halt the poisoning of our Gulf of Paria food basket?

Between 2016-2019, 377 oil spills were recorded, yet no culprits were ever punished.

The National Oil Spill Contingency Plan (NOSCP) mandates the establishment of an Oil Fingerprint Database to identify and charge culpable parties. To this date, no such database exists! Why?

A 2003 Shell “Tank Integrity Report” revealed 12 condemned oil tanks in the Pointe-a-Pierre Tank Farm, one of which (Tank70) erupted in 2017 spilling 125,000 barrels of crude oil into our food basket and was suspected to have contaminated islands all the way to Mexico.

Why are the other 11 tanks still being used?

How is it possible that in spite of numerous environmental reports, warnings and laws, big oil is permitted to jeopardise public health, our fishery and our marine environment?

Are laws and policies meaningless?

Successive governments have sat idly while sand and gravel gangsters transform our Northern Range into an “open pit paradise”. Quarry ­operators require a licence and a Certificate of Environmental Clearance (CEC) to operate which both mandate rehabilitation of the lands after mining. However, of the 131 active quarry operations, only nine possess a licence. Not even State-owned National Quarries Ltd possesses a valid licence, making it an illegal quarry! Since 2001, 101 CECs have been issued for quarry operations. Have the EMA ever charged any quarry operator for failure to rehabilitate open pits?

Human health and our environment drown in the sea of corruption. Our history is riddled with compromised decisions and environmental degradation as a result of corrupt politicians, a situation that will only worsen with the outrageous amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act. How can we achieve environmental sustainability when transparency and accountability is not our leaders’ priority?

On this 51st commemoration of Earth Day we ask you and our leaders to reflect on the state of our health and our environment and how our action or non-action contributes to our demise.

Until public officers stop lining friends and financiers’ pockets and focus on restoring our health and environment, our people and earth will continue to suffer. This is not dress rehearsal.

There is no Planet B.

Gary Aboud

Corporate Secretary, FFOS

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Cultural SOS

Cultural SOS

The ease with which the government has shut down the entertainment sector without so much as a reference to support provisions, or even acknowledgement of the damage being done to the single largest sector of entrepreneurs and innovators in this country, speaks volumes about its attitude towards the cultural industries.

One swallow doth not a summer make

One swallow doth not a summer make

On Wedneday we expressed cautious hope that the rare guilty verdict against white, former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of Mr George Floyd, a black man, would herald change in the way American cops deal with African Americans.

Climate leaders’ summit: the last-chance saloon

Climate leaders’ summit: the last-chance saloon

You can tuck your head between your knees and kiss your target of “not-more-than-1.5-degrees-Celsius-warming” goodbye.

Donald Trump is out and Joe Biden is in, and you will hear a lot of talk about meeting that never-exceed +1.5°C limit. The blather began yesterday, when the US president convened his “Climate Leaders’ Summit” (virtual), and ends in November in Glasgow with COP-26, the five-yearly United Nations climate meeting where the commitments actually get made.

I owe my career to Michael Sharpe

I owe my career to Michael Sharpe

I was a wee lad when I first met Michael Sharpe in the late 1980s. It was a Sunday afternoon when he drove to visit with friends living at Lot 66, Church Pen Housing Scheme, Old Harbour. It was during the carnival season and I wriggled through the space I had created in the “shoe-block” (hibiscus) fence that separated my granny’s yard from the home of Michael’s friends.

Time to focus on our health, climate

In celebrating the 51st Earth Day, yesterday, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) reflected on environmental management in T&T. Earth is our home but for decades our voiceless and vulnerable have been at the mercy of destructive (often) State sponsored projects.

We need proper data on Covid spread

“All I wanna say is that they don’t really care about us.” —Michael Jackson

AS Trinidad and Tobago is, once again, squeezed into a lockdown, the mantra from the Government seems to be “do as I say but not as I do”.

After thousands of people enjoyed the Easter weekend in Tobago and on the beaches in Trinidad, we are seeing record spikes in Covid-19 cases.