Time to get rid of SEA exam

With the announcement of the 2021 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam results emerging tomorrow, the following letter was sent yesterday to the Minister of Education by the Green Party of Trinidad and Tobago (GPTT), calling once more for scrapping of SEA and building of 200 new schools, as we embark on our 60th year of Independence:
Dear Minister Gadsby-Dolly,
With the announcement of the results of the 2021 SEA coming out (tomorrow), the Green Party of Trinidad and Tobago urges you to also make the following announcement: “As we embark on our 60th year of Independence, and as a PNM gift to the children of TT, the MOE wishes to announce that the 2021 SEA will be the last SEA. SEA is henceforth scrapped.”
It is high time to find a less painful way to help our children transition to secondary school.
SEA is anachronistic. It is a travesty. It is traumatic. It fosters inequality in education. It is psychologically damaging. It measures nothing.
Let us have a system that does away with standardised examinations and relies more on the wisdom of parents and teachers.
And since at this moment luck is an important part of the process of transitioning to secondary school, let’s throw in a lottery.
At some point, though, we need to do away with the concept of fancy “prestige” schools, and have an education system which provides a high-quality education for all on an equal footing.
We need 200 brand new schools for all our children age nine months to 16 years of age, well-equipped, staffed with top-notch, highly paid teachers, with a new curriculum focused on building a people of good character, rather than skilled to pass standardised exams.
Time to fix education for the good of our nation.
Dr Everold Hosein
political leader, GPTT