Now that the local government election is over and many have had the opportunity to vent their feelings towards each other in the public domain, with our future generation and leaders taking notes, as one person said, it is time to move on. Move on where is my question? With the same attitude and behaviour that keep us sinking and just going around in circles, unable to work with each other for the betterment of Trinidad and Tobago.
I guess now is the time to say, “It is time for us to heal,” so let me be the first to declare it, hoping that this time when it is said, the conduct and behaviour will not be seen ever when an election is called at any time. Whether in a general or local election, we need to change, and in humility, I hope that what was seen at our local election on the campaign road will encourage many to check themselves and turn a new page in the political arena.
We are not getting any better, and sad to say, our politics leaves a lot to be desired, all at the expense of those who are at the bottom of the ladder in our society. As a concerned citizen of Trinidad and Tobago, I look forward to seeing the main issues plaguing T&T seriously addressed, for example, the crime situation. This continues to cripple us in many ways, both as business owners and as citizens. Then, the flooding and water problems for many years remain an albatross for thousands of citizens. The cost of living continues to rise, but the cry of many is “Our wage has remained the same for years.” Many have been thrown into the ring of poverty where basic daily needs cannot even be met .Our roads and infrastructure in many places are deplorable, and this is not a new thing but has been like this for decades, not forgetting poor drainage, etc.
Let us be real: moving forward, there is a lot that needs to be fixed in T&T and while some are quite comfortable, many are being left way behind. We must not be naive not to see what is right before our very eyes. Only a fool will deny the truth that is before him. Our country needs fixing, and there is no magical way of doing this; we must make it happen, beginning with leadership. The time for putting aside differences and working together is now. Let us make T&T a better place for all. Let us do it together.