Time to make Port of Spain great again

I am supportive of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC)’s initiative to revamp the image of lower East Port of Spain, specifically the block from George Street, Duke Street and Piccadilly Street and environs.
It has been years since Patrick Manning established the Port of Spain East Development Company, yet there is nothing to show.
So, if at last, given the crushing demand for housing, it has become necessary to remove the noisy, partisan bank of Government support in favour of commercially viable property, then godspeed.
It’s interesting how the Minister of Housing sent the employees of HDC and the police, while she stayed safely in office—so much for frontline leadership.
In addition, I would have liked to see the MP for the area come out to support the drive (out), but maybe his bicycle had a flat tyre.
It showed that even the Government is tired of the decadence and squalor of its own party supporters and meant business in establishing decent, low-crime suburbs.
Moreso, the Beetham Highway, the slums of Sea Lots, are an absolute disgrace to the capital city. Coming into the city last week, a stray pig was hit and its entrails and carcass scattered and splattered for several metres on the highway, and there was no suitable response from the appropriate health units of the State.
This is a frequent occurrence and the method of disposal is to stick pieces and blood on as many vehicles as possible.
If you were also using the NP flyover, you would have been upset by the nasty, filthy condition this otherwise scenic entrance was in.
Is that what you can see when NP looks out: garbage, squalor, shacks and slums?
Just lower down on South Quay, or Sewer City, there is a cut across from the EMR onto the exit from the flyover, which should be immediately closed off, since wannabe criminals often “tax” drivers who use it instead of going through the flooded sewage.
What insanity—and sometimes the TTPS is there and they allow this.
This should be immediately remedied if the considerable acreages are to be used to build homes, and this should be done expeditiously.
Lastly, am I losing it, or is that a vagrant setting up an open-air studio apartment on the pavement outside the Ministry of Labour and Cooperatives?
There is so much quality real estate on George Street, lower Queen, Besson and Piccadilly, which is now a heritage area given the re-enactment of the Canboulay Riots, which only people in Port of Spain can go to because of the fear of crime, unless the Government would stop pandering and partisan politics with known party groups in the area.
Indeed, the show of force to evict the said residents and party supporters is what is needed—not cameras, not handout caravans, not hearts and minds nonsense, not political hampers, and not weed-whacking jobs to buy marijuana and guns.
What is good for one is good for all. This is why we have a formidable force in the TTPS and the Defence Force: to keep the peace and preserve law and order, not just sit down and watch cameras.
It’s time to move from listings of latrines to clean streets, to gardens and wellness areas, to clean air and clean running water, as opposed to floods of river swell and sewage, to decent housing instead of shacks, to reasonable mortgages instead of squatting, trespass and terrorism.
It’s time to make the capital city great again.
Linda Capildeo
St James