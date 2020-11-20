Our present education system is a very serious issue that requires urgent attention, as it is having a detrimental effect on our children.
In my humble opinion, SEA and CXC exams should be things of the past. These exams produce more anxiety to our children, parents and even grandparents. By changing this system, we can prevent a lot of the current adverse effects inflicted on children and their families.
Children who do not pass for prestige schools after writing the SEA may feel like failures, and possibly consider a life of crime or become more prone to depression and stress due to the new school environment they were qualified to attend.
We seem to be copying the wrong things from America and Canada; our children should be promoted from primary school to secondary school, then to university, through a credit system, as employed by the countries we strive to emulate.
Our Government ought to be working towards the removal of the SEA and CXC examinations by 2023, giving ourselves a three-year transition period. Also, to ensure all secondary schools evolve to prestige schools, we should examine what makes a school prestige, and try to use that formula in all schools.
In my view, prestige schools, which are generally managed by religious bodies, maintain an outstanding level of discipline within their schools, expose their pupils to a more holistic curriculum and produce exemplary grades and noteworthy characters.
Dr Eric Williams—in his address to the nation in 1962—stated “...the future of our children lies in their school bags”. This was relevant then, but we must evolve and adapt to the consistent changes and modernise our education system.
If we did not learn anything else from Covid-19, we know without a doubt that the future of our children lies within tablets and laptops. We should take this opportunity to make technological studies a compulsory part of our children’s school curriculum.
Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education, this could be one of the areas where our country can now use technology as a diversification tool to encourage our citizens to engage in trades in the technological industry. Our children can become creators and, by extension, leaders—which will, in turn, produce a direct stream of foreign exchange to address the shortage in our economy.
The time has come for Trinidad and Tobago to stop being followers and start to be innovators and inventors. We can use India as an example, as they have been receiving approximately 47 per cent of their annual income from their technological industry.
Honourable minister, as a senior business citizen with over 60 years’ experience, I am kindly requesting that you use your good office to propose to Cabinet that consideration be made to shift some of the funds allocated to non-urgent capital projects to make laptops and tablets available to every school child in this country.
I am quite aware of the shortfalls within our current economy, but the abrupt manner in which the Government reduced the assistance given to our nationals engaged in tertiary education by 75 per cent has now put those people in a predicament, as to how they will now be able to continue their education.
May I suggest that consideration be given to phasing out this system in a manner that would be better and more beneficial to both the pupils and the Government.
May I also remind you, Madam Minister, that education is an investment, and the expenses will be realised through our children and the future generations to come.
In addition to the above, I would like to recommend that every school in Trinidad and Tobago should implement a board of directors chosen from the community and the PTA as the future of this nation will be based on the holistic development of our children, and this must be everybody’s business and everyone need be on board.
In closing, I would like to suggest that academic excellence should not be the most important aspect of a child’s future, but we should now transform our education system to implement a holistic system that includes involvement in community work, sports and even cultural activities, which will generate a more respectable and productive generation.
Balliram Maharaj
via e-mail