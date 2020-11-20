The four core principles from the International Convention on the Rights of the Child are as follows: non-discrimination, devotion to the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development.

They stem from the declarations in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child—a legally binding international agreement setting out the civil, political, economic social and cultural rights of every child, regardless of race, religion or abilities.

In Trinidad and Tobago, however, these rights are found to have been breached in all too common and cavalier a manner, with disquieting frequency, in what appears to be the ingrained behaviour of adults.