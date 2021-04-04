Time to modernise outdated TTPost

Allow me to relay the experiences of two TTPost clients during the month of March.
One of them visited a TTPost branch seeking to post mail to an address in England. He was advised that Trinidad and Tobago’s borders remain closed, therefore his request cannot be facilitated.
The second colleague received mail from TTPost inviting him to collect a parcel emanating from England and costing him TT$800. Having arrived at the appropriate TTPost branch, he proffered his Visa card but was promptly advised by the clerk in attendance—cash only.
These episodes raise some concerns. Firstly, the medical scientists have determined that Covid-19 is not transmitted by mail so wherefore derives the stipulation that mail will not be forwarded overseas from Trinidad and Tobago?
Why is our government disallowing a normal transaction like transportation of mail from Trinidad and Tobago overseas to the average man-in-the-street?
Could CAL or some other airline not facilitate?
Secondly, for how long will TTPost remain such an outdated organisation where electronic methods of payment at points of service are unavailable to customers?
Georges David
via e-mail