As a citizen of our twin islands, I firmly believe we must give honour where honour is due. We must not forget those who contributed significantly to our country. Therefore, something must be put in place to remind us and future generations of their contribution—not just reading about their lives in a history book, but something we can see, along with those visiting our shores.
It is about time we do the same for late former prime minister Mr Patrick Manning. Why not name something after this gentleman, who contributed so much to this nation? Not just Trinidad and Tobago, but also the Caribbean; a person who was well known and respected in the arena of politics.
Mr Manning passed away years ago, and those who have the power to act, to honour the man—what have they done?
Never allow personality clashes or your dislike for another person to hinder you from doing what is right for them—giving honour where honour is due. This is one way you can separate those who are mature from those lacking in maturity.
When you can rise above differences and see the bigger picture, treating people with dignity and respect, this is the mark of a great leader.
I do hope Mr Manning will get what he deserves—something out there as a mark of respect to this son of the soil.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan