As a mother of two young children, and as an experienced teacher with a background in psychology, I plead with the Government to open the schools of Trinidad and Tobago.
It has taken me a long time to write this letter. I delayed writing and hesitated for months because I was insistent on remaining positive. I kept positive for my own children; because I believed that if they saw my own frustration and despair, they would begin to echo the same sentiments and it would negatively affect their own view of online school.
I have kept positive for my pupils; because that is what they deserved, as well as needed from their teacher. I kept positive so that I could continue to inspire them to learn, create and keep alive their joy for learning. I believed that if they saw my own disappointment in the means with which I had to teach them, then they would have resisted learning.
I have kept positive for the nation’s children; because as a citizen of this beautiful country, I know we are a resilient community and our children will overcome the trials of online school.
But now, enough is enough. I write this letter as I can no longer keep quiet about the devastating situation of our nation’s schools being physically closed for nearly two years.
Let me begin with my son. He is now six years old and sits alone in his bedroom, “learning” through a screen with continuous “glitching”, lagging, raising his “virtual” hand, getting bumped off, losing his Internet connection, and trying to focus with a poor quality of sound via Zoom.
He doesn’t know any better; he has never spent one day learning at his primary school, where he was enrolled since age four. Two years of his life, which should have been spent surrounded by other children, experiencing, and exploring life through structured and non-structured play, have been lost.
He has not been taught in-person by a teacher since preschool. At his young age, it is crucial to be around other children to learn—not just for the academics, but for figuring out life, for play, for healthy competition, for break time, for squabbles, and to solve small disputes among friends.
If a child doesn’t navigate through this aspect of childhood, many elements of social development are lost. Furthermore, at this stage of life, it is also crucial to be taught in-person. They need to be shown, guided, encouraged and chatted with—not constantly muted.
As for my own pupils, I do not know where to begin. I teach a Standard Four class in a primary school, and my heart breaks for these children. Yes, we do have fun, and I consistently think of activities to bring them joy amidst the tedium of online learning, but many of my pupils now seem like tired, old trains—chugging along and losing steam; a stark contrast to the bright-eyed, engaged, zealous pupils I am accustomed to in my 12 years of in-person teaching.
Daily, these children are losing motivation and the zest for learning. Many of my pupils are lonely and crave being around other children. The vast majority of my pupils desperately need a teacher to sit with them and guide them through topics that are difficult. Like most teachers, I have painstakingly adapted my teaching to try to engage these children, but we are losing them, if they are not already lost!
There is no doubt every other teacher feels the same way, and faces the same experience.
On the outside, I will keep that positive face for all pupils and my own young children at home. But inside, I am losing faith that this Government has any consideration for the needs of our children.
Covid is here to stay; let’s find a way to live with it and move on. Let’s find a way to give our children the experiences they need and deserve. There are many countries around the world that have successfully kept schools open; let’s be a country that also places its children at a level of utmost importance.
Children should be our number one priority because they are our future. Their childhood years are crucial; and should be spent with their peers in school, developing essential life skills through interaction, play, communication, collaboration and structure.
In-person school for our nation’s children is essential; it is their right.
Joanna de Gannes