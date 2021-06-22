Time to privatise Electrical Inspectorate

Kindly allow me to highlight a situation that should be of relevance everyone.
On Labour Day, we experienced an electrical problem. Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) workers came and advised us to call our electrician who came and had our meter, socket and terminal changed, but is here our problem started: the Electrical Inspectorate does not work on weekends.
Why cannot the Electrical Inspectorate be privatised, like motor vehicle inspections, to offer 24/7 service?
By privatising the Inspectorate, the State would save thousands on wages, motor vehicle taxes, travelling allowances, building rentals, uniforms, tools, stationery and clerical staff to name a few, not to mention the State would now collect taxes from these contracted inspectors.
On the other hand, residents would now benefit from 24/7 service, we have plenty retired inspectors and electrical engineers, much more qualified than these inspectors, even licensed electricians.
Not to mention the danger of a situation where one inspector has to go into different homes and the public lining up in the Electrical Inspectorate’s office.
Time to privatise the Inspectorate.
P Singh
Couva