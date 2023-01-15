Open letter to our parliamentarians upon their ethical role to select the new president of T&T.
The current overt political nomination for new president by the Prime Minister undermines the very tenets of good governance under which our Constitution is designed.
Reference to the Wooding and Hyatali Constitution reports (not widely accessible) through booklets “Thinking Things Through” (1972/Wooding) and “Thinking Things Over” (1987/Hyatali) gives some informed guidance about T&T’s Constitution, especially the role of president and function of the Senate as checks and balances to political abuse and misuse of power that undermines good governance and the tenets of our democracy.
However, it depends on the calibre of persons appointed to the Senate, their inherent knowledge and appreciation of their role in protection our good governance from such abuse and the secret ballot, if true to form, that allows for such ethical vote for our nation’s good governance.
Our Constitution, as body of our original laws, has two aspects – the literal statutory aspect and the other is the implied ethical function. The checks and balances against abuse and misuse of political power were enshrined in our Constitution at the time of its creation. In T&T’s Constitution the role of Senate as non-elected parliamentarians appointed by government, opposition and the president was one method of check and balance against political abuse and misuse.
Contrary to the rhetoric being bandied to a largely uninformed citizenry, the role of president is designed to be apolitical quasi-independent post.
It derives from the role of governor-general who was at our Independence the Queen’s representative. It has most valuable function in our protecting our democracy’s good governance tenets.
The presidential function is very critical to our perceived good governance as many of key quasi-independent appointments are made by president, from the nine Independents senators, to police, teaching and judicial service commissions and the Integrity Commission.
So by nominating an overt, active People’s National Movement (PNM) party political parliamentary speaker is direct attack on the tenets of our constitutional good governance by a Prime Minister who once remarked about his being thought “too black to lead”.
Looking at the history of how past African despots like Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe and Uganda’s Idi Amin did to their country with political power abuse and misuse unchecked, the citizenry’s concerns must be considered by the Senate with the power of checks and balances through its vote.
As the Dr Keith Rowley regime has continued to unabatedly undermine the tenets of good governance in ways that should worry all citizens who treasure our solid democracy and see its future being despotically taken away though abuse and misuse of power of office.
I call on our Senate to halt this abuse and misuse of political power that undermines tenets of our independent Constitution through its voting power.
Petra Bridgemohan
Advocate for Better Governance in T&T
Former director, Trinidad and Tobago
Transparency Institute