Time to raise minimum wage

I was not at all surprised by the avalanche of hypocrisy and deprecation which flowed into the public domain following JTUM’s Labour Day call for a minimum wage of $30.
I was fully expecting the employer class to cry out that it was not sustainable and it should be equated to an increase in productivity (which really means less absenteeism and benefits). They went further and they were joined by their servant scribes to say that rents, services and groceries will also rise exponentially, so a raise in pay was certainly not the answer.
This is so insensitive and mean: the working class has had to contend with so many increases from all sectors, not the least of which is the Government, and I restate here that gasoline prices were raised sky-high, imports have shot up from international conflicts, Covid and decreased oil prices, while every single increase in inputs has been passed on to the same private sector on to the working class, without conscience. Yet management car parks as well as parking spots for all parliamentarians are crammed with the latest high-end vehicles.
This follows shamefully the Government’s line of four per cent over 13 years on the basis that to give more would result in a lower work force. Well I am here to dare them: raise the minimum wage and send workers home.
Indeed, it is an absolute industrial hate crime the way some members of the society have decried a most reasonable, timely and appropriate proposal for an increase in not just the minimum wage, but all wages and salaries, on the simplest premise that at current levels the cost of living has simply outstripped the earnings of most, if not all, of the middle class.
So a minimum wage of $17.50 does nothing for grocery bills, taxi fares and doctor bills. If I may—where a 40-hour work week will get you $700 and a doctor’s visit is $300, where does that leave you? Gosh, how wicked can some people be?—doubles will be $11, a two-bedroom apartment will be $6,000. This is bizarre idiocy since labour is not the only input into the cost of production.
There is no better time to consider an upward adjustment in the minimum wage and give workers a chance at a decent living wage.
I wish Black Stalin were here, so he could call Peter to bun all these haters.
Linda Capildeo
St James