Time to raise public servants’ pensions

I have worked in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and retired as a police inspector in 2007 after serving for about 35 years.

During my tenure as a police officer, I discharged my duties efficiently and faithfully at all times and shortly after my retirement, I began receiving my monthly pension payments. At that time, I would say my pension was reasonable based on the state of the economy. I was able to treat with all my financial needs in a very comfortable manner.

But as the years have gone by, I have now found myself in a position which is due to the extremely high cost of living, along with the cost of healthcare treatment and also the cost of various medications in the country, that I can no longer treat effectively with my living needs, as my pension does not allow me to do so.

My monthly pension payments have been more or less the same since I retired, which was about 15 years ago. As such, I am making a request on behalf of all retired police officers, other law-enforcement officers and Government public servants to the Government, through the Minister of Finance Mr Colm Imbert, to consider increasing retired Government public servants’ monthly pensions to a reasonable amount.

Should an increase be considered, it should be applied on each occasion there is a salary increase for public servants. I am not quite certain but it is to my knowledge that at Trinidad Cement Ltd, retired employees’ pension payments are adjusted on each salary increase that is granted to the present serving employees.

I was very delighted to read Minister Imbert’s Christmas message which he posted on his Twitter page recently, when he said the country’s financial situation has been improving and will continue to do so in 2023. He went on to say Trinidad and Tobago’s wealth will be distributed equitably.

I am, therefore, looking forward for the minister to consider sharing the country’s wealth by increasing the monthly pension payments of all retired Government public servants, please.

Lindsay Wheeler

Arima

