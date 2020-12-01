Time to rededicate to international law

Recent matters involving the deportation of Venezuelan nationals from Trinidad and Tobago, subsequent intervening orders from our High Court and the consequent return of a handful of these deportees, including children, have prompted global attention and triggered statements from international bodies such as the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Amnesty International and the Inter American Commission on Human Rights.

The Ministry of National Security is reported to have stated that the exercise was carried out in compliance with the laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and in fulfilment of Government policy. And in response to the fact that the jurisdiction of the local courts had to be invoked, the Attorney General has countered that if there were legal proceedings, “they may have been filed and heard ex parte without the State’s involvement”. The AG argued that the very concept of due process required transparency and the opportunity for submissions to be factored in judicial proceedings.

The tone and tenor of that argument, however, seems to suggest all “illegal immigrants” and those defined as “refugees” would have also had a right to be heard before any order or request for deportation was made, especially if the concluding argument was to be that T&T was a land where the rule of law reigned supreme, where natural justice was the order of the day and that we were a civilised democracy that practised openness, transparency, fairness, equity, equality and equal opportunity.

For the most part, this remains an unresolved conflict, frustrated further by contrasting political views as to whether T&T did or did not ratify and/or bring into local law international treaties and agreements that govern refugees, illegal immigrants and the process of deportation.

Amongst these are the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, its 1967 Optional Protocol and perhaps more particularly article 14(1) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which guarantees the right to seek and enjoy asylum. The latter has been elaborated in subsequent regional human rights instruments and allows for a person “to seek and be granted asylum in a foreign territory, in accordance with the legislation of the state and international conventions”.

Back in May of 1998, the then-government of T&T extricated itself from the American Convention on Human Rights at a time when it was perhaps politically expedient to so do, and despite objection from some international bodies that the denunciation of that convention effectively eliminated the right to a “final appeal” from persons on death row. The argument then was that continued adherence to the said convention frustrated the implementation of the lawful penalty for the crime of murder in the twin-island republic.

T&T must never allow political expediency, necessity and the need to flex political muscle to supersede the basic and fundamental need to be compassionate and sympathetic to those in need, especially when those in need are children.

We must also remember the history of “our own migration”. Today many parts of Florida, New York and London resemble T&T simply because for decades we sought a higher standard of living or a better quality of life for our children and grandchildren. And in the aftermath, our citizens were accommodated by a legal structure that gave us a chance—as challenging, frustrating and exasperating as that process may have been.

Yesterday T&T sought hope and opportunity. Today Venezuela looks to us for promise and glory.

Our present environment can be no more conducive to have a closer look at these international conventions and treaties and indeed our own laws and processes, many of which may be anachronistic, outmoded and obsolete. It is an opportunity to reflect, rededicate and to restate our obligation to international, law not just for the benefit of our developing democracy but simply because it may be the right thing to do.

Ashvani Mahabir

Cunupia

We applaud the decision by The UWI’s International Human Rights Clinic to mount a legal challenge against the State’s prolonged incarceration of persons awaiting trial at Remand Yard. This is a glaring, well-documented abuse of individual rights to which government after government has chosen to be wilfully blind.

As we marked World AIDS Day this week, uniting in support of people living with and affected by HIV, let us remember all those who have lost their lives to AIDS. As the world combats another virus, Covid-19, it must not forget HIV.

Friendly countries such as Canada and Chile, with whom we have excellent bi-lateral relations, have called out human rights and democracy violations which have been reinforced with prolonged, unrelenting aggression.

They are among 50 countries that have decided to support Juan Guaido as the figure who best represents the democratic ideal as provided for in the Venezuelan constitution. But for the Maduro administration, there are ideological allies in our midst who turn their gaze away from all the evidence which establishes the violation of human rights, and the suspension of democracy in Venezuela.

Many views have been expressed on the very critical issue of sexual education in schools by religious bodies and concerned citizens. The incidence of so many teenage pregnancies should really be of serious concern to all of us.

In mid-October, it was reported that of the 319 murders recorded for the year thus far, 44 of these have been women. Twenty-one of these cases of violence against women are reported to have been related to domestic violence.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the national lockdown and “stay at home” measures have heightened the vulnerability of women and girls. Violence against women and girls is an assault on women’s human rights. The source of violence against women and girls is the patriarchal context in which women, girls, men and boys live in.