It is indeed very noble that Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has offered a personal apology for the flawed walk-in system his ministry set up for people seeking their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. I think he should be applauded for apologising.
However, it will seem that implementing a new plan for vaccinating people—those with surnames A to E, over 60 years of age—has also been flawed as for the second day in a row, the system has again reportedly failed.
Garvin Heerah, former head of the National Operations Centre, in an interview recently, has suggested to the Government to pause the present system for three days and regroup to include personnel from the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management), Defence Force and private sector, putting together a comprehensive, workable plan to sort out this dire situation.
Maybe Mr Heerah’s suggestion is worth considering.
Richard Lobo
Diego Martin