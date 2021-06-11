It is indeed very noble that Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has offered a personal apolo­gy for the flawed walk-in system his ministry set up for people seeking their first dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine. I think he should be applauded for apologising.

However, it will seem that implemen­ting a new plan for vaccinating people—those with surnames A to E, over 60 years of age—has also been flawed as for the second day in a row, the system has again reportedly failed.

Garvin Heerah, former head of the National Operations Centre, in an interview recently, has suggested to the Government to pause the present system for three days and regroup to include personnel from the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management), Defence Force and private sector, putting together a comprehensive, workable plan to sort out this dire situation.

Maybe Mr Hee­rah’s suggestion is worth considering.

Richard Lobo

Diego Martin

In the week since the Prime Minister’s last news conference, 88 more people have died from Covid-19, another 2,305 have tested positive and the Government’s mass vaccination rollout programme has collapsed.

The time has come for the creation of a parallel health system to facilitate the acceleration of administering vac­cines in sufficient quantities, in order for the country to achieve herd immunity in the shortest possible time frame.

It is not often that well-resourced and politically powerful companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell suffer historic defeats. However, last month, in different ways, both oil majors saw activist shareholders and environmentalists cause them and the international energy sector to have to think hard about what the future holds for hydrocarbons.

A long time ago I had this dream of opening a café of sorts. A place where I could serve small dishes made with local ingredients; where the food and drink were simple, tasty and fresh.

During these uncertain times, it may feel daunting and worrying coping with yet another lockdown. Our daily lives have been disrupted, we are unsure what tomorrow will bring, and the constant news and social media coverage on the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t seem to help.

Dear Covid-19 Vacci­nation Management Committee:

You’re aware we’re in a life-and death-situation, especially for the most vulnerable in our society. After all, you’re the ones who have been telling us this for nearly a year and a half.