Time to rename Churchill-Roosevelt Highway

The Government must be complemented for taking advantage of the reduced traffic flow to push the Curepe interchange to completion. I take this opportunity to appeal to the Government to consider changing the name of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway (CRH).
The present CRH is not the one built by the Americans in the 1940s. Anyone who migrated in the early 1970s would not recognise the CRH they left behind. It is simply not the same road, except for the section that runs through Wallerfield. The single-carriage CRH of 1970 was little different from the Valencia stretch, which unfortunately, has remained a symbol of the political neglect of East Trinidad.
The Uriah Butler Highway (UBH) serves as a precedent for renaming a major highway. The original road, the Princess Margaret Highway (PMH), was completed in 1958. The PMH was renamed the UBH in 1988, after the completing the extension from the CRH to the EMR.
The logic for changing the name of the CRH is stronger than that for renaming the PMH. The remaking of the CRH was part of a package of road development rooted in a national transportation study of 1972. The new CRH was built with our taxes, our road-paving machinery (government and private), our engineers, economists, surveyors and workforce. Only the first phase was reliant on foreign consultant, Ash & Watson.
Furthermore, in 2019, Caricom adopted the recommendation of the Caricom Reparations Commission to rename “public spaces that bear names linked with the history of oppression.”
Back in April 1994, the Express published a Reuters news item in which the reporter quoted English historian Andrew Roberts: “Churchill was a white supremacist.” Roberts had written an article in the Spectator magazine, stating: “Churchill’s racist views remained unchanged throughout his 50 years in politics and encompassed almost every nationality.”
Fast-track to October 2010, when a leading British newspaper, the Independent, explored “The Dark side of Winston Churchill”, a view emanating from Richard Toye’s history book, Churchill’s Empire. Toye was described as “one of Britain’s smartest young historians.” In the book, Churchill emerges with a Jekyll-and-Hyde legacy, being highly rated “for leading Britain through her finest hour in World War ll against relentless Nazi bombardment”, but notorious for “leading the country through her most shameful hour.”
Churchill was in South Africa during the Anglo-Boer War (1899-1902) and defended the use of concentration camps built by the British Army. Some 115,000 Africans were confined in these camps, although they had chosen to fight on the British side. 14,000 Africans and 28,000 Boers (Afrikaners) perished in these camps. About his experience in the war, Churchill wrote, “It was great fun galloping about.”
When the Kurds of Iraq rebelled against British rule in 1920, Churchill recommended using poison gas against them, saying, it would spread “lively terror”. Poison gas had killed 90,000 soldiers during World War l.
In 1943, three years after US President Roosevelt met Churchill and acquired the many military bases in Trinidad—the reason for building the CRH—a famine broke out in Bengal, India, killing three million people in just one year. At the time the British were taking out over 70,000 tons of rice from India. Churchill bluntly refused to heed the pleas of his officials to ease the famine by redirecting food to the region. He allegedly responded: “I hate Indians,” and, since they were “breeding like rabbits”, he welcomed the famine, which would “merrily” reduce the population.
When Mahatma Gandhi launched his defiance campaign for Indian independence, Churchill advised that the Mahatma should be “bound hand and foot at the gates of Delhi and then trampled on by an enormous elephant with the new Viceroy [Governor-General] seated on its back”.
Under Churchill’s leadership, the English in Kenya unleashed a reign of terror against the Kikuyu, imprisoning and torturing over 150,000 in concentration camps for demanding an end to British rule.
It is high time for consistency in honouring heroes for whom we do not have to apologise to our children.
Dr Claudius Fergus
via e-mail