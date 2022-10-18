Time to revise Fair Trading Act

IN a letter to the Daily Express on October 17, an insurance broker complained that insurance companies have an agreement to set the rate of premiums at which policies are sold (especially in property market).
The Insurance Trade Association, ATTIC, records these rates in its rating manual and enforces the agreement. Under this agreement amongst insurance companies, insurers have informed brokers that policy renewal rate will be increased by ten per cent.
The writer claimed that ATTIC disciplines any attempt to offer a cheaper rate. Brokers are unhappy by this “cartel-like” agreement on premium prices, “… especially since any cost increase at this time impacts on customers significantly”.
Consumers suffer because they cannot get access to cheaper rates as there is no competition. The author pointed out that this conduct is in breach of the Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trading Act (TTFTA) Section 17.1 and called for action by the T&T Fair Trading Commission (TTFTC) and Central Bank, which is the regulator for the financial sector.
Indeed, s17.1 of the TTFTA prohibits price fixing, and on the face of it, this is classic price fixing by a cartel of firms and their trade association, both of whom would be culpable. But there are two caveats.
Firstly, section 3 (1) of the TTFTA states: This Act shall not apply to – (h) banks and non-bank financial institutions which fall within the purview of the Securities Industries Act, 1995. Therefore, the insurance industry is excluded from application of the TTFTA, and scrutiny by the TTFTC.
Secondly, even if the insurance industry could be investigated by the TTFTC under section 17.1 of the TTFTA, there is still a further problem.
Section 17(1) states, An agreement which – (a) fixes prices directly or indirectly other then in circumstances where the agreement is reasonably necessary to protect the interests of the parties concerned and not detrimental to the interests of the public … is an anticompetitive agreement and is prohibited under this Act.
This provision provides a defence to the firms and ATTIC for price fixing (unique to the TTFTA as opposed to other competition laws). What could be the defence? The insurance companies and ATTIC could claim that it is a unique industry in which unbridled competition could be detrimental to the companies and the public.
If companies engage in a race to the bottom in offering low premium rates in order to attract customers, there is a very grave risk that their premium income would not be sufficient to cover losses, especially major losses.
The public is harmed because those insurance companies would not be able to honour claims against their policies.
Given that storms are now tracking lower and could impact T&T, this is even more worrisome.
With major disasters, companies need to have reserves to meet a portion of claims and sufficient reinsurance to cover the rest. But reinsurance is bought using premium income.
If there is not sufficient income, then companies could buy less reinsurance, or none at all, and claims in major disasters will go unpaid and companies could become bankrupt.
All this is to say that the insurance sector is not equal to other sectors in the economy where price fixing cannot be reasonably defended. There is fragility in this sector (and in the banking sector) that must be taken into account.
Having offered this defence, this shows that there is need for greater oversight of this industry. The Central Bank is the regulator responsible for this oversight, given that the TTFTC has no power to investigate the insurance sector.
Is there provision in the Securities Industries Act 1995 that prohibits this practice? Would the conduct be in breach of the laws governing the insurance sector? Is Central Bank monitoring market rates to ascertain that rates set by ATTIC is reasonably necessary to ensure sufficient premium income to maintain stability in the sector? Or are the rates exploitative? These are important questions.
In my view, the TTFTA should be revised to remove the exemption of the financial sector (and the telecommunication sector) from the competition law.
Surely the technical staff of the TTFTC is sensitive to the fragility of this industry and of the banking sector and would take into account the peculiarities of the industry in any investigation.
There are many cases in other countries of the insurance sector running afoul of the competition law and being investigated and severely sanctioned. So, while it is a fragile sector, this does not give it free rein to hike up prices unreasonably. It’s time to consider a revision of the TTFTA.
Dr Taimoon Stewart
Consultant in competition law