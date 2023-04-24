Isn’t it time for public scrutiny of Divisional heads and commanders in the police service?
The police service has nine, maybe ten Divisions, as well as a number of other departments that are headed by different senior superintendents and some superintendents. These Divisions and Departments are provided with both human and capital resources. Isn’t it about time that the public is updated on what are the remit or responsibilities of these Departments and how successful they have been in executing their mandate?
I recently read a newspaper article regarding an interview with the newly appointed ACP for Tobago and Eastern Divisions Mr Hazel. His comments were quite encouraging as it suggests that he intends to call on his charges to account for their productivity and tenure in office starting from the Senior Superintendents in charge of the Divisions. I applaud his approach and this should be the standard expected of all Divisional heads.
Such a policy of scrutiny and accountability should be taken a step further by calling on the newly appointed Commissioner of Police to provide to the public a monthly update of the performance of all heads of departments. This will have the additional benefit of shedding some light on how the manpower resources of police service is managed and deployed and what role these difficult departments play in the overarching duty of the police service to provide national security, safety and peace of mind as it relates to crime and criminality.
Towards this end I suggest that on a monthly basis the public affairs department of the TTPS should publish the names of all the Departments and Divisions, the Officer heading each department, what is their responsibility or remit and how successful they have been in that regard. For example, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Port of Spain, what their main responsibility should be to investigate and detect (detectives) crimes and as such a monthly report should state; i) how many reports of crime were made, ii) how many were detected and solved (person charged), and iii)how many illegal items including firearms, stolen items and drugs were recovered.
Similarly for any one of the nine Divisions their main responsibility ought to be overall safety and security in the division and as such records of i) the amount of patrols in each station district, ii) reports made and satisfactorily addressed iii) crimes detected and solved, iv) traffic offences detected and tickets issued, etc. Of course not every duty or function performed by officers in these departments/Divisions should be itemised but the major few that fall within the general duty to Protect and Serve ‘with pride’ should be stated.
By this the taxpaying public will get a better appreciation of what the police service is doing (or suppose to be doing) and how well they are doing it. And by identifying the officers in charge there will be transparency and accountability were it matters most at the departmental head, for the commissioner cannot solve this crime problem on her own, even with all the prayers, she needs the support and performance of all under her overall command.
Further the commissioner can only work with those persons whom the independent Police Service Commission has appointed to higher office, and although the commissioner has the authority to reassign portfolios (reshuffle the ‘cards’ of officers), she will be restrained by the competencies of the officers promoted under her, hopefully and prayerfully there will not be too many jokers in this pack of cards.