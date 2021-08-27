Trinidad and Tobago celebrates its 59th anniversary of Independence amidst the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday.
Anniversaries are noteworthy issues that confront the national citizenry, especially when we do not have much to celebrate.
No one can doubt that the state of Trinidad and Tobago is not in stable hands. Much has been done, but much more could have been done.
Imagine after spending billions of dollars in WASA, in T&TEC, road building, schools and education, inefficiency the delivery of goods and services at the national level, the citizens of this land are still in the dark, groping to find themselves.
For instance, turn on your tap and you get no water, or muddy water if you are lucky. Countless burst mains ornament the landscape, and after several weeks, the leaks are fixed, only to return tomorrow to see the same leak in disrepair. WASA is just one example of a failed state.
At Independence, we hear great platitudes about proper governance, but these are just a sham.
Our leaders must come clean and tell the nation that they have failed now, and will fail in the future.
We need a serious spirit of nationalism which seems to be blown out of the window.
At Independence in August 1962, our two leaders, Dr Eric Williams and Dr Rudranath Capildeo, gave the people of Trinidad and Tobago the brilliance of the new hope, new leadership and a new spirit of co-operation to lead our people into a new utopia.
But this has all fallen onto deaf ears, which led us to carelessness, a weak society to traverse the pathway with no direction.
We must stop blaming external forces for the follies which continue to befall us. Trinidad and Tobago does not belong to one people or one regime. Rather, it belongs to the whole society, but daily this destiny continues to elude us.
Leadership must not be consigned to one person or group of people, and must not talk boldly that “we are in charge”. In charge of what, and to where we are being led?
We say we are in a democracy, but we must remember that democracy consists of its own germs of destruction, as evidenced in today’s society.
The time has come for us to set or develop new paradigms of democracy, leadership and management of our national patrimony which belongs to no person or group of people.
We must continue to develop and to engineer a new democracy for today’s society, and tomorrow’s. Imagine, we cannot oversee the problems of floods, poverty, dangerous roads with no bridge railings, poor agricultural facilities and, in some cases, none whatsoever. Food prices continue to escalate quicker than NASA going to the moon.
Our Parliament has now become a haven for accusations. We hear grandiose speeches and read glossy manifestos as we go to the polls, which are quickly discarded as we step into the corridors of power.
A nation cannot be built by grandiose talk and empty promises. We still cannot appoint a permanent police commissioner, as evidenced today.
Our leaders may well take evening lessons in leadership, management and politics, and failure to do so with great haste and expectancy would be dancing top in mud, as my late father would say when there is no activity of the sort.
Nevertheless, I wish to the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago, Happy Independence—and that when we observe our 60th anniversary, we would not have to blame any Covid for our failures, mismanagement, laziness.
Probably, a national commission of enquiry into the leadership of our country. Invite the United Nations to undertake this task. We must begin afresh with a new dynamism, epochal thinking to really build an inclusive society wherein we all dwell in unity, peace, concord and harmony. If it fails, we fail at our own peril.
Paras Ramoutar
via e-mail