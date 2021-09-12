Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, we appreciate your concern about the nation’s health, but we are also aware of your other duty to expand the nation’s economic health.
Health Pandemic: our fear of the Covid pandemic has been premised on the assumption of an acceptable death rate for T&T. So in respect to our nation’s health, you have said on a couple of occasions that given the several sources of vaccines arriving we should have at least 800,000 people (61.5 per cent population) vaccinated by end September/October at which point we should have achieved “herd immunity”.
Another statistic we should all examine, if you google T&T’s death rate in 2008 it was 7.69 per cent per year and has gradually increased to 8.31 per cent in 2018--so this death rate is pre Covid. If we take 8.31 per cent of 1.3 million = 108,030 people die every year, or 295 people every day. Note, on August 20 we had 257 infections with only seven deaths.....23 per cent of the forecasted total, or 76 per cent below the benchmark. The fear element implicit in our current scenario is assuming 0 deaths per day as an acceptable target. Bottom line, having taken this fear of Covid death argument to its logical conclusion, we have allowed our fears to overshadow our reality.
Economic Pandemic: Let’s examine a few perspectives:
1. The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers after a review of their membership said an estimated 6,000 businesses will not be able to reopen because they have exhausted all their operational cash flows.
2. In the North, several restaurant owners have also announced shutdowns of their businesses.
3. If you look in the new telephone directory pages for construction companies—the largest employers of people after Govt—you will see that the number of construction companies listed has shrunk by at least 50 per cent….gone out of business, and so will the number of people they can’t employ. We can go on and on with these extrapolations, however unfortunately, everyone knows deep within themselves that our economy is tethering on the edge of a financial precipice.
In order to turn this situation around, which is doable, we have to focus on all the “low-hanging fruit’’. One staring us in the face is 2022 Carnival. There have been many studies published in newspapers over the years stating that the Carnival activities, the parties, the tents, flights in and out, the hotel rooms, restaurant meals, Aripiata Avenue pedestrians, same in South, Central, East and Tobago……all of these activities aggregate to US$50 million, or TT$350 million…..and with the extended benefit of earning valuable US currency - currently in very short supply - to assist our manufacturing sector and other “onshore” companies. This will give us a much needed fillip/boost to our economic confidence, causing a ripple effect throughout our land. This ripple effect justifies the need for this activity.
Additionally, given our higher earnings on natural gas and oil—both 80 pert cent and 60 per cent based on NGC’s last report—and the IMF US$644 million at rate of .005 per cent (almost free money) the Government can now finance infrastructural and other revenue generating projects which will help boost our current anaemic revenue streams.
Bottom line, we have to stop living in fear, because death is a normal facet of life, take risk mitigation steps and definitely take more proactive steps to stimulate our economy.
Roger Gordon
via e-mail