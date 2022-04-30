Make no mistake—there is no quick fix for crime. There is no readily available template that can be easily transposed to our crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago that can make our problems magically disappear.
There are numerous moving parts that must be synergised in order to have a fighting chance against the criminal elements. The eradication of corruption, strengthening of our laws, fixing of our prisons and correctional facilities, and promotion of restorative justice practices are but a few issues that must be immediately addressed to precipitate a positive change in Trinidad and Tobago.
Notwithstanding, our major problem is undoubtedly murders and, more so, murders committed by gangs. The TTPS has identified that this contributes to approximately 70 per cent of all murders committed in T&T.
Undoubtedly, this requires immediate intervention. All arms of national security must engage in a strong, targeted response. Absolutely no resources must be spared.
We must hit gangs and hit them hard. It is the only way to indicate to this particular cohort that their actions of holding a nation under duress would not be tolerated.
Thereafter, a short- to medium-term crime plan, followed by a long-term plan, can be incorporated in the national sphere to ensure we do not return to our current state of affairs.
We must face this problem head-on. Things have reached a level that is extremely alarming, but we must win back our nation.
C Durity
Arima