Make no mistake—there is no quick fix for crime. There is no readily available template that can be easily transposed to our crime situation in Trinidad and Tobago that can make our problems magically disappear.

There are numerous moving parts that must be synergised in order to have a fighting chance against the criminal elements. The eradication of corruption, strengthening of our laws, fixing of our prisons and correctional facilities, and promotion of restorative justice practices are but a few issues that must be immediately addressed to precipitate a positive change in Trinidad and Tobago.

Notwithstanding, our major problem is undoubtedly murders and, more so, murders committed by gangs. The TTPS has identified that this contributes to approximately 70 per cent of all murders committed in T&T.

Undoubtedly, this requires immediate intervention. All arms of national security must engage in a strong, targeted response. Absolutely no resources must be spared.

We must hit gangs and hit them hard. It is the only way to indicate to this particular cohort that their actions of holding a nation under duress would not be tolerated.

Thereafter, a short- to medium-term crime plan, followed by a long-term plan, can be incorporated in the national sphere to ensure we do not return to our current state of affairs.

We must face this problem head-on. Things have reached a level that is extremely alarming, but we must win back our nation.

C Durity

Arima

Rescuing our abused children

Rescuing our abused children

It took the murder of two children to finally prompt the Government to investigate consistent reports of abuse at children’s homes, rehabilitation centres and other institutions. Now that the investigating committee has delivered its catalogue of crimes against highly vulnerable children placed in the State’s care at certain identified locations, the Government must prioritise an action plan for rescuing them.

Getting the wire

Getting the wire

The use of technology to “spy” on citizens has been high-profile news because of continuing charges and counter-charges about what terms and on whose authority spyware had been purchased from Israeli sources, and also about who was being spied upon.

As usual, material issues have become blurred as Government, Opposition and former commissioner of police Gary Griffith set out to buss mark on one or both of the other parties to make the target look shady.

Bad teachers, bad parents

Bad teachers, bad parents

Good news is hard to come by nowadays. So young journalists, spawned on a diet of blood, gore, corruption, crime, suffering and worse, have become nihilists without knowing what the word means. And readers of conventional newspapers and electronic media audiences, especially the misnamed “social media”, will not recognise a decent story if it hits them between the eyes, so immersed are they in the lies, half-truths and raw sewage that pass for information on the 5G superhighway that rules our lives, imprisons our minds with such stealth, we degenerate into clones, drones and assorted mindless, brainless creatures to the extent that when we look into the mirror, we see nothing, because there is nothing to see.

Thank God, again

Thank God, again

After Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the last US presidential election, my column was entitled “Thank God!”, celebrating the rejection of an insane nativist threat to the strength and cohesion of the democratic world. Last Sunday, when in the French election Emmanuel Macron defeated another global danger, the far-rightist sympathiser of Vladimir Putin, xenophobe and threat to European solidarity, Marine Le Pen, I again said, “Thank God!”

The pipeline from school to prison

The pipeline from school to prison

In the recent uproar about the viral videos of school fights, the November 2018 prophecy by then-police commissioner Gary Griffith is forgotten: “It is really important for us...to look at secondary school crime prevention.... If we do not deal with this situation now, in years to come, we will be outnumbered because of what we are seeing with certain young persons in society.”

The price of progress

The price of progress

The general election of 1946 ushered in a new phase in Trinidad and Tobago’s political development, in that it was the year in which universal suffrage was introduced into the island. In that year, Patrick Solomon formed the West Indian National Party with Dr David Pitt, which later became the Caribbean Socialist Party.