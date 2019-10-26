Eighty years after the steelpan was invented, there are many citizens of Trinidad and Tobago who do not appreciate what we have contributed to the world. I was reading, in the Telegraph newspaper from the UK, the September 17, 2015 obituary, for world renowned British choirmaster, arranger, organist, lecturer and conductor Sir David Willcocks.

I was struck by the following extract: “He was a popular adjudicator at music festivals around the world. On one occasion in Trinidad, in the West Indies, he found himself listening to steelbands that had arranged work such as Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata”, which they played on tempered oil drums. He later said: “I thought, ‘I just don’t know how to judge these people’, so I judged them purely on the pleasure they gave me.”

