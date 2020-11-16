Should Dr Avinash Sawh’s excellence as a medical practitioner take precedence over his insensitive racist remarks to his nurse? This is T&T. Sawh is not alone in this game of pretence at racial superiority. Prof Selwyn Cudjoe in his Sunday Express article this week is being naive.
As an educated historian and citizen of the world, Cudjoe ought to know that the T&T racism cookie is cooking, even as we speak. Crude, crass, racist comments made to an Afro nurse employee cannot be glossed over. Dr Sawh did not expect to be recorded and exposed for T&T to pass judgment on his flagrantly racist behaviour.
Our two main political parties are the Afro-based People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Indo-based United National Congress(UNC).
To quote Cudjoe: “Fifty years after Independence, we are still plagued with racial discrimination, even though it has taken a different dimension. In the 1970s we were faced with white over black racism today it’s brown over black, the former having inculcated some of the nastiest racial biases of the white ruling class.”
Avinash Sawh’s is allegedly of the mistaken belief that Indos are of superior intelligence. He pontificated that Afro Trinbagonians are less well educated. They work at inferior jobs such as being police officers, and of course, nurses. Dunce n...... His Indian patients would prefer Indo nurses? Is Sawh saying that all Indo-Trinbagonians view Afros as inferior and frightening?
Arguably, as many as 60 per cent members of the T&T Medical Board (Founded in 1887) are Indo. Sawh may allegedly not be the only person who views himself as the epitome of racial perfection. I disagree with Selwyn Cudjoe about taking away Sawh’s licence. Instead Sawh needs to suffer severe loss of income. Dr Fuad Khan, former MP under the UNC, allegedly must appreciate that the real damage incurred by Sawh’s racist rant is that wealthy Afro patients will disappear from the patient lists at Sawh’s Medical Associates.
And the UNC can do without Cudjoe’s plea that being Indo, they should have a stake in the issue. They dare not. The UNC is presently hard at work to attract the elusive African electorate in hope of winning general election 2025.
Dr Fuad Khan and Prof Cudjoe are both well aware that racial accord in T&T is an ongoing process. Rome was not built in a day. And as reluctant outgoing American President Donald Trump says about the tenuous political future: ‘Time will tell.’