Friday’s march by hundreds of public servants and others was an appropriate demonstration of people power. In the year commemorating the 100th birthday of the late Lord Kitchener, this march was fittingly reminiscent of mas in May.

While many were previously convinced that trade unions were resigned to picketing from Lapeyrouse, many could now proudly shout—long live the trade union movement!

It was exhilarating to see comrade Annisette “catching it” on the streets of Port of Spain, amidst the passion of the music.

In the spirit of Tubal ­Uriah “Buzz” Butler and George Weekes, workers rallied for bread, peace and justice.

This was the best demonstration of democracy—one where the people expressed disgust with those they hired and ­directed them to pay a living wage, thankfully, with no appearance of rubber bullets and tear gas. Police have children to mind, too!

To offer two cents on the dollar and then claim it was an opening salvo was provocative. This while proclaiming vociferously in Arima that the country cannot afford a cent more?

How come when million-dollar projects are announced, we are not burdened with details of the damage to the exchequer? And to boot, you make a not-too-subtle threat to retrench the same workers who you begged for a “wuk” in 2020?

Instead of offering a 12-grain wheat loaf, what the Minister of Finance offered was literally “the bread that the devil kneads”.

As the late Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall would say, the people “run out ah fed up”.

The Prime Minister should be concerned that public servants’ money has been sleeping out too long, since 2013! They too want their money now. Workers will no longer accept “prayers” from the political platform, despite how passionate or strident.

Governments are elected to make the best decisions in the national interest. These decisions must bring the greatest good to the greatest number of citizens. It cannot be that affordability of wages is measured only by what is paid to the working class.

The money paid to contractors and senior lawyers, for example, is beyond ridiculous and should be reduced.

Name the attorneys who advised that the Point Fortin highway contract be terminated. This could now cost the country close to one billion dollars. How much were they paid? This is the real issue, not the insertion of any clause.

How do you justify paying salaries to ministers who are not even known by the best social studies students in the country? The Minister of Labour is a case in point.

If the economy is recalibrated to reflect efficiency and more equity, all groups will be able to live. This is not socialist nonsense. Or else, delete the line of our national anthem which affirms that every creed and race must find an equal place! Workers have spoken loudly. Let’s see if the CPO will be immediately commanded to put his two-per cent offer on steroids.

Andrew Cross

Tacarigua

