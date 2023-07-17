Immensely shocked at his thinking, I feel compelled to respond to Rex Chookolingo’s letter in Tuesday’s Express headlined “Caricom vs America“ in which he demonstrated the audacity to proffer “Has Caricom become too big for its britches” .
He further stated “it is pitiful when leaders of the tiny Caribbean nations think they can bully America to end sanctions against Venezuela” as he so unpatriotically disparages our Caricom leaders whose major fault I would opine has been much too propitiating towards America, the whale in the bathtub who many people blindly over-esteems despite its still blatantly existing chequered double standards.
While Maduro is no saint, he did what he thought was best for his country however flawed, there are not enough pages in this entire newspaper to list America’s notorious paradigm of naked unilateral self-interest worldwide, intrinsically devoid of a modicum of care for its victims who suffer immensely. When leaders of sovereign nations refused to be dictated by America for policies to which America merely sins differently, intense sanctions are inevitably imposed on its citizens, knowing, but unconcerned, that their punitive sanctions cause major suffering, destroying the lives of ordinary citizens as further punishment for unrestrained decisions created by their authoritarian rulers whose citizens are unable to obtain food, medicine, access to the US swift system for bank transfers, unable to send or receive money by privately owned money transfer companies, and as if such vengeance isn’t enough America orders sovereign nations to refuse trading with the countries they sanctioned, under duress of retaliation, while shamelessly giving independent Trinidad and Tobago “permission” to purchase needed Venezuelan petroleum but debars them from paying in cash.
While four million Venezuelans flee from Maduro for greener pastures Africans weren’t so lucky as America virtually built itself on the backs of black slaves looted from Africa, shackled, abused, raped, sold to various white landowners, thrown overboard, families separated, and to this day after 158 years of slavery abolition America’s “tools of the trade” shackles and handcuffs are as cultural America as its passion for gun violence. Barbados PM Mia Mottley, like most visitors, was tearful just visiting Ghana’s Cape Coast Castle, emotionally moved by the indelible injustices done to humans.
However, while we were all proud of Caricom hosting this auspicious event having important dignitaries, and while Mr Chookolingo was penning his unpatriotic letter, right under our nose in beautiful Cuba is Guantanamo Bay’s notorious prison operated by the Americans the United Nations released its report on Guantanamo after pleading for over 21 years to interview detainees pinioned there. The UN rapporteur on human rights, Fionnuala Ni Aolain, author of the gravely disturbing report, described conditions there as cruel, inhumane and degrading, calling on America to apologise to the detainees who are survivors of torture, still shackled 24/7. Under international law such restraints would only be used where necessary.
Torture is the most egregious and heinous of human-rights violations and the reason Cubans continue to suffer 62 years later is simply that America pinions its signature proclivity for punishments far greater than its crime, is relentlessly unforgiving, conveniently ignoring potential Cuban entrepreneurship and democracy which is respected for the profound ability to vastly improve lives.
Imagine after admonishing selected nations on human rights this self-ascribed “world’s greatest democracy” holding detainees for 21 years with no trial and formal sentencing, no access to family and attorneys, no determination of guilt or innocence. It was earlier reported that American guards at Guantanamo are accused of torturing detainees, of setting vicious dogs on them, and a few urinating on their revered Qur’an.
I humbly advise Mr Chookolingo of many successful “David vs Goliath” situations in which I, too, challenged our banking behemoths and achieved changes beneficial to consumers. I also ask him why does America ascribe anyone not American as “aliens”, and why absolutely no other country worldwide ever refers to Americans as aliens? Webster’s dictionary describes aliens as creatures from outer space, disparaging, offensive, unlike one’s own, strange, of not belonging.