Since our hard-working Minister of Finance is out of ideas for our economy, here are my suggestions:
• Call all Government landlords together and freeze all rentals for a period of six months to one year.
• One-year freeze on importing new vehicles, all types and all makes. In lieu, there can be caps, as has been imposed on the used car market.
• One-year halt to ministerial tax exemptions on vehicles, furniture, etc.
• One-year halt to civil servants’ allowances: travelling, entertainment, uniforms, et al. All civil servants, including ministers, MPs, senators, the President and her staff, to earn only basic salaries for one year. Judicial officers and security personnel can be exempted. Negotiations can be agreed to repay these when GDP achieves a set target. The Government can treat these withholdings as debt.
• Ensure local government bodies receive the amounts promised in the last budget, and allow them to take care of their districts.
• Purchase laptops or hand-held devices for all pupils of school age who cannot afford one.
• Ensure the Internet providers get together with the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago and provide nationwide access to wi-fi and Internet. This must happen within three months before we lose the school-age generation that is now floundering.
Our PM once called himself the best negotiator, so I suggest these skills be put to use to achieve these small moves.
Repeal the amendments to procurement legislation.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph