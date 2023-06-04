Tired of the bank crawl

I need to ask if there are any staff assigned to ATM machines to ensure cash is available to the bank’s customers.
On too many occasions one can visit an ATM to access cash, and the machine is empty.
One then goes on a “bank crawl” to all ATMs in the vicinity, usually in vain.
On one occasion I ended up at the Price Plaza location after trying branches from Tunapuna, to Valpark and Grand Bazaar.
Could it be that having customers searching for ATMs may be some banker’s way of showing who exactly is the boss in the relationship? Are the staff underpaid? Understaffed?
May I ask all banks on this tiny island to please make efforts to have cash available by way of ATM access for their customers who may not be able to perform only cash-less transactions?
Anne de Silva
St Joseph