To all the beautiful young people of T&T

My mother, the late Althea George, educator par excellence, was a prolific writer of poems which were often recited at various events by her pupils at Scarborough RC School, and later at St Nicholas Primary.
The following is one of my favourites because I well remember how it was delivered (to thunderous applause!) by one of my younger brothers, then five or six years old, at a school concert.
I have shared this poem in the media before, but I take the liberty of doing so again as we prepare to celebrate with gratitude, our 60th anniversary of Independence. I dedicate it to all the beautiful young people of Trinidad and Tobago—our hope and our future.
A Call to Duty
by Althea George
Awake O boys and girls!
And stand your nation’s test
You must be brave; you must be true
Give always of your best
The honest boy and girl
Will make the nation stronger
The ties that bind us closely
Will last out all the longer
How can a nation boast of strength
If some their tasks are shirking?
When some would lie in bed full length
While others do the working?
This way of life will never do
For loyal citizens and true
So boys and girls learn from the start
Your daily tasks to love
Perform them well and in this way
Your country you will serve
Forward we march together!
Forward we meet success!
Youngsters and grown-ups working
Together for the best
Always in mind our motto
This is what we believe
Together we all aspire
And together we will achieve.
Bernadette Phillips
Scarborough