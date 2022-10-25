To err is human, even presidential

Here was the President of our Republic being severely criticised for her pronunciation—that’s right, her pronunciation of names of certain religious sects.
And this was just after she had paid glowing tributes to those very religious sects for their perseverance, and even endorsed the principles they observe in their celebration of light over darkness.
The cold criticism of some caught many by surprise, given that it was a slip-up in the pronunciation of the names and not any sort of misinterpretation or depreciating of the religious sects’ philosophies.
In taking a look back at the Nagar’s history, it would be difficult for one not to observe that since it started in 1986 at the Mid Centre Mall in Chaguanas, and then moved to its present location a couple of years later, politicians in power then and even now have been literally roasted for their non-appearance at this religious celebration.
Given the scolding now handed down to this President for her imperfection in eloquence, could this be the very reason recognised State officials have shunned the Nagar over the years?
Interestingly, a former secretary-general of the largest Hindu religious body in our country (the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha), while being its most vociferous defender for more than 40 years, chose to absent himself not for one or two years, but for 18 years from the Nagar. Yet any public criticism/condemnation even vaguely similar to those dumped on the President of our Republic was clearly absent.
In the present situation, even a leading Hindu maharishi, while acknowledging the President’s speech was heartfelt and touching, and noting she was appropriately dressed for the occasion, curiously he couldn’t resist joining the critics in their condemnation, stating that a well-educated citizen such as the President should know better.
Here we are talking about the President’s slip-up in the pronunciation of unconventional words/names, not twisting the facts or demeaning the occasion. Don’t they know to err is human, even presidential? Was it a case of insensitive evaluation or simply one of darkness over light?
Of course, it is said, rare is the person who can weigh the faults of others without putting a thumb on the scale.
According to Ethnologue (an encyclopaedic reference), globally, there are approximately 7,111 languages being spoken today. Hence we need to know, are there any human beings on the face of this earth, whether they be president, prime minister, radio/television news anchor or university scholar, who have absolutely no challenges in the pronunciation of the words/names of all these languages?
A small piece of advice for our beloved President: when making your mark in the world, remember, there can be people behind you with erasers.
And for the critics of our President: the real test of your religion and your understanding of it is your treatment of those who do not belong to it.
Lloyd Ragoo
Chaguanas