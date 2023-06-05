Keith Anthony Stephen’s response to Mr Trevor Hosten in a letter titled “Ignorance of the law is no excuse” has irked my feelings for many reasons. While I agree that ignorance of the law is not an excuse, this should not be a blanket approval for the law to be executed in a disdainful manner without care for human values and happiness. Laws are general guides that ought not to apply to every situation without consideration.
Let me put this simple example to Mr Stephen. If he saw a person drowning in the sea where the law stated that no one should ever be in the water would Mr Stephen not break the law to save the man? What if it was his own son? And if Mr Stephen was to save the man’s life, would it be acceptable for the police officer to give him a ticket because the law is the law? How would he feel if this happened? I guess he would say that the law is an ass and be happy to pay the $1,000.
What if Mr Stephen’s wife parked her car nine feet and 11 inches from a fire hydrant when the law stated not less than 10 feet. I doubt Mr Stephen will feel good to pay $1,000 for an inch and he would say that the law is an ass again and how can they expect his wife to drive with an inch tape in her purse.
There is a well know story in American history that has survived the times. When a mother found out that her son who loved his country more than anything else and was overworked from army demands so much so that he fell asleep on sentry duty, the penalty for this was death by the firing squad the next day.
How the woman found herself in the White House in the President’s Office is still today a mystery. When Abraham Lincoln saw the curtain move, he pulled out his sword, moved the curtain and he saw this frail old woman on her knees pleading for the life of her only son who was a good, hard working soldier. Lincoln then said “if freedom is our battle cry, ma’am you will have your son in the morn” and he immediately signed a presidential pardon. Lincoln did not tell her that “ignorance of the law is no excuse”. Gross!
In this country, there are policemen who make a contribution to the quality of life by using humane judgment as what happened in Tobago recently. If in every instance, the law is applied without consideration, then we human beings would act no different than robots and will become no different to wild jungle animals and cannibals which we are not.
Unfortunately Mr Stephen does not have a soul and is still to learn that to err is human and that forgiveness is divine.