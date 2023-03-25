To oppose or not to oppose?

“Let none presume to wear an undeserved dignity”, our Opposition Leader quoted from Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice as to her reason for not attending the inauguration ceremony of President Christine Kangaloo. The quote, however, continues, “O, that estates, degrees and offices were not derived corruptly, and that clear honour were purchased by the merit of the wearer.” The question begs: what is the relevance of this quote with regard to the dignity/appointment of our President?
In our society where we are pleading/praying for less crime, respect for one another, compassion and unity, our leaders should be setting a proper example. However, the Opposition chose to treat the inauguration of our President, the country’s highest office-holder, with disdain/contempt. If it can show disrespect for the highest office in the country, what can it expect from our citizens, inclusive of our children?
There was absolutely no breach in our Constitution with regard to Ms Kangaloo’s appointment as President, and precedent was set when Mr Arthur NR Robinson, a sitting cabinet minister, was appointed president (nominated by none other than our current Opposition Leader). As a matter of fact, Ms Kangaloo received the maximum votes she could have expected, barring the Opposition.
The Opposition has been speaking about dictatorship and puppets, but none of them (19 elected MPs and six United National Congress senators)—yes, 25—“did not burst their strings” and attend the inauguration, claiming “it seems that they are all of the same mind”.
The Opposition expects the public to believe there was no mandate preventing any UNC parliamentarian from attending the inauguration? Amongst the feeble excuses espoused by the Opposition members were previous plans, other commitments, and that Ms Kangaloo was not the best person for the job.
The Opposition Chief Whip said “the Opposition has always and will always respect the Office of the President”. Yet, still, no one turned up—and they are speaking about dictatorship. The only explanation I can proffer for non-attendance is the fear of “backlash”, especially when three members from the Opposition side broke ranks during the voting for the presidency and spoilt their ballots.
So I will add another quote—from Anthony Eden, a former prime minister of the United Kingdom: “Nothing is more destructive of human dignity than a rule which imposes a mute and blind obedience.” Notwithstanding all of this, our new President extended the olive branch to all detractors, made a case for a better Trinidad and Tobago without acrimony, and welcomes the youth and public into her house.
She cited Merchant’s invitation (not The Merchant of Venice) in song: “Let us forget spites and grudges and concentrate, and come let us sit and try to relate.” The new President added, “My words do not need to be shouted in the public square. There is too much shouting going on in our country today. I believe that we all need to be calmer and more reflective. And I propose to lead by example.”
Dignity personified!
International Women’s Day was celebrated recently and history was created in our country when a woman was appointed as the Commissioner of Police, and to add icing on the cake, we now have a second woman appointed as a Head of State—shouldn’t we laud and respect these accomplishments?
The Opposition Leader’s message on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023 said “equality of opportunity is essential for human progress, and women are unavoidably only the bridge between generations. Therefore, what we invest in women’s development as a society is ultimately the foundation upon which future generations of both women and men will build. Let us therefore work together to build a society and nation that is fair, just and inclusive for everyone, in every sphere of life, for this is truly the greatest legacy we can bequeath to our children and posterity”.
Madam Opposition Leader, please practise what you preach, and give Ms Kangaloo the respect she deserves in her quest to create her own legacy.
Terrence Kalloo