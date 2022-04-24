To protect, serve...and punish?

I could not agree more with members of the public when they say that our police and traffic wardens are using our ticket system to refill the Treasury and to meet their daily quota.

Late last week, one of my relatives, a pensioner, was sirened down by some patrolling officers and ticketed for a cracked windscreen. He was told that a cracked windscreen is a ($450) ticketed offence. He explained that he was on his way to have it replaced when he was stopped.

He was still issued the ticket and was told that a car with a cracked windscreen has no right to be on the road and should be towed to the repair shop.

The question, therefore, that needs to be asked is whether a more humane approach should have been taken to ask that pensioner, or anyone for that matter, to report to an agreed police station the following day with the vehicle as proof that the windscreen was indeed replaced?

Anyone can pick up a cracked windscreen on any given day on any highway.

But as many of my friends have agreed, that we live in a punitive society, emerging from a legacy of slavery and indentureship, the operative word in the minds of those in authority is always to “punish”.

When law-abiding citizens, including poor pensioners, are punished like this, these same officers are expecting a society to assist them in their fight against crime.

In this guava season of rising inflation and hikes in fuel prices, paying a $450 ticket plus $1,000 for a windscreen replacement is both vexing and debilitating to anyone, especially the elderly.

Let us move towards a more humane society and exorcise that punitive spirit that we have been harbouring for years.

Larry Harewood

Couva

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gearing up for the OAS Summit

Gearing up for the OAS Summit

With the Organisation of American States (OAS) having got itself caught in the awkward position of recognising Juan Guaidó’s representative as Venezuela’s valid ambassador, Trinidad and Tobago and the rest of Caricom should let the hemispheric body figure its own way out of that self-inflicted error.

Adult autism

Adult autism

It is much easier to think of things in binary, either black or white, yes or no. It gives us some sense of absoluteness in the world of unpredictability, lack of control and unanswered universe beginning and end questions.

Meaning of Emancipation

‘Tis the season of Emancipation.

‘Tis important to understand what that means. Or rather, ‘tis important to make some meaning from that.

Because a meaning is not exactly the same as a definition.

Asking how something is defined is not the same as asking what something means. To define something is to make it clear, visible and as objectively verifiable as possible. So when you define something or decide on a definition, there is a sense of concreteness and permanence in that definition.

IP and youth: innovating for a better future

As we celebrate World Intellectual Property Day on April 26, 2022, we are reminded of the power of youths in driving positive change. This year’s theme celebrates “IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future.” With an awareness of various forms of Intellectual Property (IP), young inventors and creators can use their IP rights to achieve their goals, generate income, create jobs, tackle local and global challenges and support community and national development (adapted from WIPO).

To protect, serve...and punish?

I could not agree more with members of the public when they say that our police and traffic wardens are using our ticket system to refill the Treasury and to meet their daily quota.

Late last week, one of my relatives, a pensioner, was sirened down by some patrolling officers and ticketed for a cracked windscreen. He was told that a cracked windscreen is a ($450) ticketed offence. He explained that he was on his way to have it replaced when he was stopped.

Light, amid the darkness

There is so much darkness in this small country of ours of barely one and a half million people-12 murders on the Easter weekend when The Christ would have resurrected to bring light into the world.

But amidst this all pervading darkness there are little pockets of light that keep flickering, like the luminescent algae on a moonlit night in Manzanilla, giving us some hope of redemption, as the Resurrection was intended to do.