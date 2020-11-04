Covid-19 has sure shown us the doors to doing business differently.
How we go about undertaking all essentials such as education, business, work and socialising have morphed into new, interesting ways of meeting these needs.
Are you welcoming them? We humans are beautiful and so adaptive.
Thank God Covid has not brought us to our knees. We have found new ways of ensuring we continue on all our missions, albeit in a much unexpected way.
We have found solutions to navigating this dreadful virus, growing and learning along the way. Technology, in particular, has been our saviour.
Now, how are you coping financially? Have you been looking at new ways to expand your income?
Surely, nothing is stable in this environment. Do you know a lot of people and companies have been thriving in this new economy? The reason being that they have remained malleable, very flexible and ready to serve the market in need.
You can achieve success by doing the same.
Look for opportunities, solve problems in the market place, research what you believe will meet the needs of your fellow men, and go meet those needs. It’s that simple.
Employers don’t have to be your last bread and butter—you can make your own.
May you always be prosperous.
Natalie Eudovic
via e-mail