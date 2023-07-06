Tobago has no ‘megafarm’

May I respectfully suggest that the authorities responsible for planning and presenting the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) budget 23/24 refrain from the use of “megafarm” terminology whenever and wherever presentations are being made on behalf of the assembly.
This observation is in no way facetious but rather is based on a need for fundamental understanding of the development process in emerging economies and small-island states, in particular.
Hypothetically, Tobago’s entire land mass, if developed as a single farm, may barely qualify as a megafarm. It is therefore important for all concerned to appreciate the use of this term in relation to scale. Some may suggest that this amounts to nitpicking; on the contrary, only when there is clarity between “growth” and “development” would execution and implementation of projects have a reasonable probability of attaining the desirable outcome.
By correctly identifying the operational scale of such projects, associated decisions are more likely to have positive outcomes.
