Tobago’s Carnival model

The THA’s Secretary for Tourism has stated that Tobago’s Carnival will be based on Grenada’s carnival model and not necessarily the Trinidad model.
Really?
As someone who attended over a dozen Grenada carnivals (usually accompanied by my late brother, former TTUTA president Roustan Job, and his colleagues in that organisation, like Clyde Permell, Trevor Oliver, Carl Lyon, Jenny-Lynne Cyrille, Antonia and Justin DeFreitas, among others), I believe I am in a better position to comment on Grenada’s carnival than a team that visited Grenada for a couple of days in August this year. As such, contrary to what her delegation may have reported, I can inform the secretary that Grenada’s carnival virtually mirrors T&T’s Carnival in almost all of its activities and schedule. So, to say the THA is modelling Tobago’s Carnival on Grenada’s (which is modelled after Trinidad and Tobago’s) and not necessarily Trinidad’s, is arrant nonsense.
Typically, Grenada’s carnival runs from the second weekend in July until the second Tuesday in August.
It comprises various events like the traditional mas (carnival Tuesday), Jouvert, Monday night mas, Dimanche gras (including the calypso monarch competition), soca monarch (carnival Friday), carnival queen show, and a children’s carnival. So, pray tell, how is this significantly different from the Trinidad (and Tobago) model?
The only notable difference is Grenada’s spectacular Monday night mas (where I had my first encounter with barbecued pigtail in the early ’90s), which, in my opinion, is the highlight of Spice Mas.
However, the argument could be made that our Parade of the Bands on Monday, which now hardly has anything to do with the Tuesday costumes, is the equivalent of Grenada’s Monday night mas and is just as enjoyable.
While Tobago has sought to incorporate night mas into its activities, I don’t know if it will be really patterned after Grenada’s. Already one difference is that Grenada’s Monday night mas is held in the capital, St George’s (where we joyously “palance” down the Carenage to the National Stadium), while Tobago’s Saturday night mas will be held at Roxborough.
With the night mas being held away from the town, and several other competing events taking place on the night in more accessible areas (Grenada hardly has other events on Monday night), I hope for the organisers’ sake it will be as successful as Grenada’s.
Another unique aspect of Grenada’s carnival is the Jab Jab. However, this forms part of their Jouvert celebration, and it takes place island-wide. I see that Tobago is having a mud festival after Jouvert, and I surmise this may be the organisers’ Jab Jab equivalent. However, it is confined to one area. We await the outcome.
In the future, I will deal with the idea of the THA wanting to model its activity on that of an island that is a short distance away from theirs, that holds their festival just two months before theirs, and whose event is well-established on the global carnival map.
What, then, is the THA’s unique selling proposition to gain competitive advantage? The Assembly must be aware that these carnivals, among other things, are in a competition to attract the increasingly scarce tourist dollars.
But for now, I would just reiterate that the assertion that Tobago’s Carnival is being based on Grenada’s model and not Trinidad (and Tobago’s) is plainly baseless.
Tobago’s Carnival model