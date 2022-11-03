Tobago’s Carnival: the good, the bad and the ugly

The following is strictly subjective, based on my observations from when I arrived on the island on October 26, and anecdotes from various persons ranging from those intimately involved in some aspect of the Carnival, to the man in the street.
It is not an in-depth analysis, but more of a back-of-the-envelope assessment. An in-depth analysis will be done when I receive sufficient empirical information.
The good
• The previous version of this type of event, the Tobago Fest, was frequently marred by violence (some actually think this contributed to its premature demise); however, this Carnival was practically (if not totally) free of violence. Congratulations are in order for acting Commissioner Jacob, Tobago’s ACP Glen Dillon and their team.
• If the main objective was to boost tourism on the island, then the effort deserves full marks. Despite the limitations of the seabridge and airbridge, it seemed as though I encountered more Trinidadians than Tobagonians everywhere I went.
Included among the Trinis I encountered was the all-time leading wicket taker in T20 cricket, who I saw coolly lounging poolside at Tropikist hotel where I stayed. Additionally, friends who came on the direct flight from New York told me the flight was full to capacity.
• The HUSH Fete at Mt Irvine Golf Club was the best one I attended, and based on anecdotal evidence the first one that “scored”. Colour me biased, but I am very happy for this because, unlike most of the other fetes, the promoters are 100-per cent Tobagonians. Congratulations to Dexter Plante, the Alfred Brothers and other members of the crew for putting on a classy event full of vibes.
• My proudest moment at the Carnival was when I “bounced up” the band from my home village, Moriah (producers of the old-time wedding). We (despite residing in Trinidad for a while, I still have my Moriah address on my ID card and still vote there) were the only band that had a uniquely Tobagonian production—something which the Carnival committee had said would be a priority.
The bad
• The limited number of Tobagonians who participated in the mas aspects was somewhat disappointing, though not unexpected. The biggest band for Jouvert and “pretty mas” was Fog Angels. However, on both occasions it seemed as though it comprised 80 to 90 per cent non-Tobagonians. Apart from this band and Jade Monkey’s production, the numbers in the other bands were minuscule. In fact, I am almost sure I saw two or three music trucks on the route (I walked, chipped, palanced the entire revised route) playing for no masqueraders. Consequently, tourists (particularly foreigners) who came to see mas would have been disappointed.
• The late start prevented the bands from traversing the entire route, so I had friends who organised mas-viewing limes in Lambeau, who along with some vendors in that area waited in vain for the bands to show up as promised. I was waiting with them, but when I saw it was 2 p.m. and the first band was still on Wilson Road in Scarborough, I decided the Mountain was not coming to Mohammed, so this Mohammed set off for the Mountain.
It turned out to be a good decision because I traversed the entire revised parade route, saw all the bands, and still had time to heed the call of the refreshing waters of Store Bay, which beckoned after my sweaty road shenanigans—loudly singing “D Carnival sweet in Tobago” en-route.
I stopped singing, though, when I saw the incredulous and forlorn look on the faces of some vendors under a tent on the Claude Noel Highway, immediately after the Shaw Park Road, when I told them I was reliably informed by no lesser person than the assistant commissioner of police that the bands will be turning back at Orange Hill junction and will not be reaching their location.
• While the venue for Mud is Life is ideal for that activity, the number of vehicles allowed at the venue must be restricted. Access to the venue is a narrow dead-end (one way in, same way out) road which resulted in major traffic congestion which caused, among other things, several persons staying at Tropikist and Sandy Point hotels to park their vehicles on Milford Road and walk back to their respective hotels, and retrieve their cars when the congestion eased.
It also resulted in several patrons parking, maybe illegally and certainly dangerously, against the airport’s perimeter fence. The organisers ought to consider a “park and ride” arrangement, taking into consideration whether drivers will want muddy people in their vehicle.
The ugly
It pains me to write this because I am a huge Nadia Batson fan, and was really looking forward to her Eden all-inclusive garden party. I saw it as one event where I could eschew my ubiquitous Tobago fete wear of shorts and T-shirt/tank top, and come out in my more elegant attire to enjoy the offering of this super talented young lady. In short, I had it down as the highlight of my weekend.
I arrived at the venue around 6.15 p.m. for an event which was supposed to start at 4 p.m., waited until 7.15 p.m. for the gates to open (all the while, clueless as to what was happening), entered the venue at 7.25 p.m., where it seemed like I was in part two of the earlier Mud is Life festival, was back in my car and heading out at 7.30 p.m. Approximately $1,500 down the drain.
Conclusion
Despite my concern about the lack of information on how the $17.5 million was actually disbursed, I am in agreement with the prevailing view that the good things in the festival outweighed the negative aspects. Some of the negative issues were avoidable, and many could be easily addressed. As such, the Carnival should only get better from here. Consequently, although I don’t know the precise date for the 2023 festival, I have already started arranging to be there.
Claude A Job